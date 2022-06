WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — High moisture levels and sea-breeze interactions will keep our afternoon storm chances high through the rest of the week. As we go throughout this week, seabreeze development is expected each and every day. On our Tuesday, a piece of energy in the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere may also enhance that seabreeze threat, leading to a slightly higher risk for strong to severe storms as well as localized flooding.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO