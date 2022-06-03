ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneseo, IL

Looking Back Geneseo

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Geneseo Community Park District, which operates the community center, indoor and outdoor pools, Old Athletic Field and Central Theatre — will undergo a change in leadership at the end of the summer. Bob Orsi, who's been the district's director since 1975 plans to retire. Darlene Holland has...

Geneseo Music Festival preview

The month of June in Geneseo brings with it a long-standing tradition – the Geneseo Music Festival weekend. The 2022 Music Festival, in its 54th year, will be from Friday, June 17, through Sunday, June 19. A Girls Night Out shopping event is planned as a lead-in to the weekend and will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, in Geneseo.
GENESEO, IL
How this man moved on from troubled past and is giving back to Kewanee community

Judging a book by its cover can be a disservice to the author and the reader. For example, meeting Scott Freeman, the confident-talking, tattoo-covered owner of a Geneseo car-detailing shop, the last thing you might expect him to say is how blessed he is by God and how he wants to share those blessings with everyone around him.
Dan D. Outdoors

The Geneseo Izaak Walton League will host their annual “Ikes Youth Fishing Rodeo” on Saturday, June 11, starting at 8 a.m. and ending at 12 noon. This very popular event will be held at the Ikes Park, 1 mile north of Geneseo. It is for ages 2–16. It is all free with lots of nice prizes to be given away. Last year there were 80 kids that participated in the event. Fishing will be from the canal shore only. No boats! Bait is free courtesy of Carbon Cliff Bait & Tackle.
GENESEO, IL
Nine vie for title of Geneseo Music Festival Queen

Candidates in the 2022 Geneseo Music Festival Queen Pageant are Hannah Copeland, Emma Dodge, Katelynn Emerick, Eliza Farley, Emma Frank, Madison Holevoet, Emma Shoemaker, Anna Snyder and Elysia Woulf. The contestants are 2022 graduates from Geneseo High School. The pageant is sponsored each year by the Geneseo Rotary Club and will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 18, in City Park. The event is held in conjunction with the Rotary Club ice cream social which begins at 5:30 p.m. and includes a menu of sandwiches, baked beans, chips, beverage and dessert. The queen and members of the court receive cash awards from the Rotary Club and will reign over the Geneseo Music Festival activities including the parade on Sunday, June 19. In addition to members of the court, all other participants in the queen pageant will receive $25 Chamber of Commerce gift certificates from the Rotary Club.
GENESEO, IL
City
Geneseo, IL
Orion coaches schedule sports camps

Soccer, volleyball and flag football athletes in the Orion school district have opportunities to hone their skills in camps and leagues this summer. For registration forms, visit orionschools.us. Click on the District tab and then on Sports Leagues and Camps. Soccer camp. The Orion-Sherrard Super Skills Soccer Camp for girls...
ORION, IL
The IBCA all-star basketball games are this week. Here's who is playing

The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association's annual high school all-star games are scheduled for Saturday, June 11 in the Pontiac high school gym. The day opens at 11 a.m. with the Class 1A/2A girls and boys games, followed at 3 p.m. by the 3A/4A games for girls and boys. Tickets are $5, which is good for all four games. Below are the announced rosters and coaches for each of the teams. For more information about the games, click here.
ILLINOIS STATE
Orion churches schedule Vacation Bible School

Churches in Orion and Osco are scheduling Vacation Bible School sessions. “Rocky Railway: Jesus’ Power Pulls Us Through” is the theme of the 2022 Orion Community Vacation Bible School, which will be held from 9 a.m. to noon June 27 through July 1 at Orion United Methodist Church.
ORION, IL
Where six Democrats for Congress stand on guns and economy

Six candidates are campaigning to succeed U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos in the 17th Congressional District and keep the seat in Democratic party hands. Voters in a June 28 primary election will decide which of them should go on to represent the party in the November general election. We sent a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Driver ticketed for Scotts Law, hits Henry County deputy's car

East Moline, IL - On June 5, 2022, at approximately 6:13 p.m., Illinois State Police (ISP) officials investigated a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 eastbound near mile post 32.5 in Henry County, involving an unoccupied Henry County Deputy squad car. The Henry County deputy was on scene of a previous crash, assisting with traffic control. The deputy’s squad car was stationary, with emergency lights activated, and unoccupied. At this time, a green Toyota Highlander, traveling eastbound on Interstate 80, failed to yield to the stationary emergency vehicle and struck the rear end of the deputy’s squad car. No injuries were reported.
HENRY COUNTY, IL
Meet the Republicans running to flip US Rep. Cheri Bustos' seat red

A pair of Republicans are campaigning to flip the Congressional seat long held by U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos from blue to red. We asked the candidates for information about their backgrounds and where they stand on key issues. Here is what they shared:. William “Charlie” Helmick Jr. Age:...

Community Policy