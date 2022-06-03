ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield News-Leader

Finley Farms unveils The Garrison, a new speakeasy restaurant at the historic Ozark Mill

By Ralph Green, Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ThWMs_0fzHP0w800

At an event on Wednesday, Finley Farms unveiled the next phase of their operations at the historic Ozark Mill — a speakeasy restaurant named The Garrison.

Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris and his daughter Megan Stack are behind the project on the banks of the Finley River in Ozark, which also includes The Ozark Mill Restaurant upstairs.

"I think the feeling we want to give down here is very different from the feeling we hope people get upstairs," Stack said. "Upstairs it's a very bright, family-friendly atmosphere."

The Garrison is a tribute to the late Riverside Inn restaurant owner Howard Garrison.

The Garrison's entrance features a tunnel into the restaurant. This space has a variety of different seating options, including a bar and more intimate table arrangements.

The French-inspired menu was created by executive chef Kevin Korman, who recommended the Riverside fried chicken dish that comes with homemade dill pickles.

More: Hiking, wine, dinosaurs and classic cars: 10 places to explore in the Ozarks in 2022

"I don't want people to think of this as just a speakeasy, that's just a fun history piece of it, I wanted people to really want to travel for this food," Korman said.

The Garrison also features a private dining room next to the kitchen for up to 10 guests. The unique experience allows guests to see the hustle and bustle behind the scenes.

The Garrison is accompanied by the Riverside Room, which is Finley Farms' large event space that holds up to 150 people. This space features stunning views of the Finley River, patio and fire pits. This venue will be available for rental later this year.

More: Historic Springfield restaurant Casper's will be relocating after 37 years on Walnut

The Garrison is a reservation-only restaurant that will open July 1. Reservations will go live on June 17 at 10 a.m.

Restaurant hours will be Wednesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Ralph Green is a business reporter with the Springfield News-Leader. Contact him at RAGreen@gannett.com , by phone: (417-536-4061) or on Twitter at RalphGreenNL

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Finley Farms unveils The Garrison, a new speakeasy restaurant at the historic Ozark Mill

Comments / 0

Related
KYTV

MoDOT announces completion date for James River roundabout project

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Drivers using the James River Freeway in southeast Springfield must wait a few more weeks for construction to finish. MoDOT representatives say the James River roundabout was scheduled to be completed by May. Engineers say the recent rain led to delays. “It’s delayed a little bit of...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

National car show cruising into Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The oldest car club in America is hosting a national car show in Springfield this weekend to raise money for the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks (BCFO). Pharoahs International Car Club is hosting Hangin’ Dice Nationals Car Show. It is a three-day-long event starting Friday, June 3, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. and […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Speakeasy#Ozarks#Hiking#Food Drink#Restaurants#Bass Pro Shops#The Ozark Mill Restaurant#French#Finley Farms
KRMS Radio

Roadwork to Begin on Business Rte-5 in Camdenton

Traffic will be slow-going at times starting tonight in parts of Camdenton so milling and re-surfacing of Business Route-5 can be done. According to city hall, the entire length of the roadway, within the city limits, will be getting the work done to it. The work is expected to be done between 7pm and 7am Monday through Thursdays with an occasional Friday, if needed. Some sections of the business route will be closed completely at various times. Weather permitting, the overall project is expected to take about three weeks.
CAMDENTON, MO
KYTV

Department of Natural Resources closes beach on Pomme de Terre Lake because of algae blooms

PITTSBURG, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources closed Hermitage Beach on Pomme de Terre Lake because of algae blooms. This spring, large inflows carrying abundant plant nutrients have boosted the algae populations in many areas of Pomme de Terre Lake. Watch for signs posted where the algae blooms have been observed. Officials remind visitors to exercise their best judgment while recreating.
HERMITAGE, MO
KYTV

Church hosts outreach day to help families in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield church focused on family fun at an event Saturday. Embassy of Hope Church held its first Family Fest Outreach Day. Families could enjoy a craft fair, free hair cuts, free barbecue, and several other things. Church Director David Simms says it’s a way to connect with the community.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Bear spotted in Phelps County, Mo.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A bear was spotted in Phelps County, Mo. Tuesday. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office posted a video showing the bear roaming in an area that is partially wooded in the Newburgh area.
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
KTTS

Gas Prices Jump In Springfield Again

(KTTS News) — Gas prices in Springfield keep going up. Several stations are selling regular unleaded for $4.39 a gallon. GasBuddy.com shows some stations in Republic and Billings selling gas for $4.49 a gallon. And at least one station in Marshfield has it for $4.59 a gallon. The nationwide...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Four Sedalians Injured in US 65 Wreck

Four Sedalians were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday morning in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2018 Toyota, driven by 53-year-old Vasiliy I. Popa of Sedalia, was on US 65 and slowing down to turn on right Route H just after 9 a.m., when the Toyota was struck from behind by a southbound 2010 Ford, driven by 47-year-old Andy R. Schlaback of Sweet Springs.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
News Channel Nebraska

Polk County man catches new Missouri state record walleye

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) congratulates Tim Stillings of Morrisville for catching a 7-pound, 8-ounce walleye from the Sac River. Stillings caught the fish May 16 using a trotline. His record breaks the previous alternative methods record of 6-pounds, 14-ounces set in 2018. “We...
MORRISVILLE, MO
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Ozark (MO)

In search of the best and most fun things to do in Ozark, MO?. Located in the County seat of Christian County, Missouri, in United States, Ozark is a beautiful city with numerous attractions, you will be excited to check out. Ozark is a glamorous city with a population of...
OZARK, MO
KOLR10 News

What you can do in Springfield this weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield is a city that has visitors from all over the world. But what is there to do in the Queen City of the Ozarks? We’ve collected a few places to see, eat, and experience. Where to go: Springfield always has something going on. From the First Friday Art Walk, the first […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Barry County deputies actively working leads to locate 3 escapees

Tour de Brew biked through downtown Springfield on Saturday. Church hosts outreach day to help families in the Ozarks. A Springfield church focused on family fun at an event Saturday. Kids participate in Kids Fishing Fun Day at Rutledge Wilson Farm Park. Updated: 7 hours ago. Rutledge Wilson Farm Park...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Driver crashes into indoor pool in Branson, Mo.

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters say no one suffered any serious injuries after a driver crashed a car into an indoor pool in Branson. The crash happened at the Baymont Hotel Sunday on 76 Country Boulevard. Investigators say the vehicle crashed over an embankment and crashed through the glass wall....
BRANSON, MO
abc17news.com

Diver drowns at Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KMIZ) - A diver drowned Sunday at the Lake of the Ozarks after leaping from a cliff. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the drowning in the 6 mile marker of the Grand Glaize Arm at the Lake of the Ozarks. Cpl. Kyle Green tells ABC 17 News that troopers got word of the drowning from Lake Ozark Fire Protection District around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. Green said the diver had been under water for about three minutes when it received the call.
ACCIDENTS
ksgf.com

Springfield’s Three Missing Women Disappeared 30 Years Ago

(KTTS News) — It’s been 30 years since three women disappeared from a home in central Springfield. The case has come to be known as Springfield’s Three Missing Women. Sherrill Levitt, Stacy McCall, and Suzanne “Suzie” Streeter were reported missing on June 7, 1992. Stacy...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTLO

8 building permits issued in April

A new commercial development leads the building permits list for April, according to a report from Jeannie Anderson from the City of Mountain Home Building Inspection Department. The permit for Lakeview Auto Sales located at 803 Sanford Lane has been issued to Americom Construction. The construction value of the 5,003-square-foot...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Springfield News-Leader

Springfield News-Leader

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

Springfield, Missouri News - News-Leader.com is the home page for the Springfield, Mo., News-Leader with in-depth local news, sports and entertainment

 http://news-leader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy