Finley Farms unveils The Garrison, a new speakeasy restaurant at the historic Ozark Mill

At an event on Wednesday, Finley Farms unveiled the next phase of their operations at the historic Ozark Mill — a speakeasy restaurant named The Garrison.

Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris and his daughter Megan Stack are behind the project on the banks of the Finley River in Ozark, which also includes The Ozark Mill Restaurant upstairs.

"I think the feeling we want to give down here is very different from the feeling we hope people get upstairs," Stack said. "Upstairs it's a very bright, family-friendly atmosphere."

The Garrison is a tribute to the late Riverside Inn restaurant owner Howard Garrison.

The Garrison's entrance features a tunnel into the restaurant. This space has a variety of different seating options, including a bar and more intimate table arrangements.

The French-inspired menu was created by executive chef Kevin Korman, who recommended the Riverside fried chicken dish that comes with homemade dill pickles.

"I don't want people to think of this as just a speakeasy, that's just a fun history piece of it, I wanted people to really want to travel for this food," Korman said.

The Garrison also features a private dining room next to the kitchen for up to 10 guests. The unique experience allows guests to see the hustle and bustle behind the scenes.

The Garrison is accompanied by the Riverside Room, which is Finley Farms' large event space that holds up to 150 people. This space features stunning views of the Finley River, patio and fire pits. This venue will be available for rental later this year.

The Garrison is a reservation-only restaurant that will open July 1. Reservations will go live on June 17 at 10 a.m.

Restaurant hours will be Wednesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

