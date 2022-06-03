Road work begins on US-23 in Livingston County
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Road work will begin Friday on US-23 in Livingston County, near Brighton.
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing approximately $27 million to resurface US-23 between Spencer Road and Clyde Road.
North US-23 will be closed from I-96 to M-59 for this road work project.
Closures will happen nightly from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for the next two weeks until work is completed on approximately Friday, June 24.
MDOT says, this $27 million project is expected to support 343 jobs.
Traffic will be detoured through I-96, Spencer Road, Old US-23, and M-59, although drivers are advised to find alternate routes.
These enhancements will create added safety and mobility in the area of US-23, which is a important local and national trade corridor.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
