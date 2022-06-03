ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WLNS

Road work begins on US-23 in Livingston County

By Autumn Pitchure
WLNS
WLNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hDOVt_0fzHOzn700

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Road work will begin Friday on US-23 in Livingston County, near Brighton.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing approximately $27 million to resurface US-23 between Spencer Road and Clyde Road.

North US-23 will be closed from I-96 to M-59 for this road work project.

Closures will happen nightly from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for the next two weeks until work is completed on approximately Friday, June 24.

MDOT says, this $27 million project is expected to support 343 jobs.

Traffic will be detoured through I-96, Spencer Road, Old US-23, and M-59, although drivers are advised to find alternate routes.

These enhancements will create added safety and mobility in the area of US-23, which is a important local and national trade corridor.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
HometownLife.com

Downtown Northville streets will remain closed until November. Here's why.

It's an issue that's seemingly divided Northville into two camps: should the downtown roads stay closed or should they reopen?. After plenty of discussion, debate and conversation around town, the city council decided it would honor its previous decision to keep both Main Street and Center Street closed to vehicle traffic until just after Halloween.
NORTHVILLE, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Amtrak train strikes 2 on Ann Arbor bridge

Two pedestrians were struck by an Amtrak train Sunday evening while trespassing on a railroad bridge near Mitchell Field. According to a Facebook post from the City of Ann Arbor Fire Department, one adult was thrown into the Huron river and critically injured while the other was thrown onto an embankment and seriously injured.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

Residents split on proposed wind farm in Ingham County

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Climate experts have called for more renewable energy, with electric vehicles and wind energy rising in popularity. Apex Clean Energy wants to bring wind farms to Ingham County, more specifically Wheatfield Township. However, you could hear windmills in the future. Dr. Wanda Isa, who is a...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Work#Urban Construction#Traffic#Mdot#Nexstar Media Inc#Wlns 6 News
CBS Detroit

Two People Hit By Amtrak Train In Ann Arbor

(CBS DETROIT) – Two people were hit by an Amtrak train in Ann Arbor after trespassing a railroad bridge, according to the Ann Arbor Fire Department. On June 5, just after 7 p.m., a male and female were trespassing a railroad bridge located south of Mitchell Field when they were hit by the train. One of the individuals was hit and thrown into the Huron River, sustaining critical injuries, and was transported to the University of Michigan Hospital to be treated. The other individual suffered serious injuries and landed on the embankment. AAFD officials say this was a near double fatal accident. “The newer Amtrak engines are very quiet and do not sound their air horns when traveling through Ann Arbor (no grade crossings),” said AAFD officials. “The trains also quickly get up to +55 mph. Pedestrians on the tracks do NOT have time to react.” © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Detroit

MSP: Two Crashes At Same Time On I-75 In Oakland County, Both Drivers Impaired

(CBS DETROIT) – A rollover crash and a pile-up involving five cars were caused by two impaired drivers on I-75 in Madison Heights. Police say on June 6, at 12:30 a.m. they first received 911 calls of a rollover blocking crash on northbound I-75 near 13 Mile Road, and before MSP troopers arrived at the scene, they received reports of another crash. The second crash involved five vehicles, also blocking the highway. Both of these crashes caused the freeway to close. According to MSP, an investigation revealed both drivers were impaired and they were arrested at the scene. There were minor injuries in both crashes. Both crashes are still under investigation. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Barry County sheriff: State blocked election investigation

Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf has filed a lawsuit in the Michigan Court of Claims accusing Attorney General Dana Nessel, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and the Michigan State Police of illegally blocking his investigation. The lawsuit alleges that the state is investigating his office and has interviewed one of his deputies under subpoena.
BARRY COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Large construction crane capsizes in Dearborn Heights

The world was turned upside down for some emergency responders in Dearborn Heights Saturday as they responded to a capsized construction crane. According to a Facebook post by the Western Wayne County Urban Search and Rescue Organization (USAR), the Dearborn Heights Fire Department and USAR worked with J & M Towing to upright the crane. Officials said the the Taylor Fire Department also assisted in the recovery.
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
WLNS

WATCH: Black bear spotted in Clinton County

WACOUSTA, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing area really isn’t used to seeing a wild black bear. But that’s not the case anymore. 6 News sales employee Ernie Hedberg captured the video above while on a golf cart drive around the neighborhood Friday night. “And we drove right up on him, I couldn’t even believe it. […]
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Plane makes emergency landing on U.S. 23

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI – A small airplane made an emergency landing Saturday afternoon, coming to rest on a stretch of highway near Brighton. No one was injured in the incident, Michigan State Police said in a statement. Police have yet to report what caused the pilot to land the...
WLNS

Drugs in mail, Covid-19 concerns prompt new jail mail policy in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—If you’re looking to send mail to the Jackson County jail you’ll have to send it to Florida. The department is changing the way they handle inmate mail. There are multiple reasons for the change. The Jackson County Sheriffs Department says they found several cases where people who had Covid-19 tried to send […]
JACKSON, MI
WLNS

Cities and businesses feeling gas Prices effects

LANSING, Mich .(WLNS) – The City of Lansing has more than 500 municipal vehicles in its fleet. The Director of Public Service for Lansing Andy Kilpatrick, is noticing some changes among the high gas prices. “We definitely feel this increase probably more, at least, dollar-wise than an individual would. And something we are monitoring to […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Jackson seeks community input on affordable housing options

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—The City of Jackson is teaming up with the Jackson Housing Commission to bring new life to areas like Reed Manor. It’s part of a plan to bring more affordable housing to downtown “What that’s going to look like long term is replacing Reed Manor with other affordable housing options in the downtown […]
JACKSON, MI
MLive

Propane tank explosions destroy Jackson-area barn

JACKSON COUNTY, MI - Propane tank explosions destroyed a Napoleon barn late Saturday night, officials said. Firefighters responded at 7:14 p.m., June 4 to a residence on the 200 block of South E Avenue, said Napoleon Township Fire Chief Greg Bickford. The barn was behind the residence, he said. While...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WLNS

WLNS

14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy