Road work begins on US-23 in Livingston County

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Road work will begin Friday on US-23 in Livingston County, near Brighton.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing approximately $27 million to resurface US-23 between Spencer Road and Clyde Road.

North US-23 will be closed from I-96 to M-59 for this road work project.

Closures will happen nightly from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for the next two weeks until work is completed on approximately Friday, June 24.

MDOT says, this $27 million project is expected to support 343 jobs.

Traffic will be detoured through I-96, Spencer Road, Old US-23, and M-59, although drivers are advised to find alternate routes.

These enhancements will create added safety and mobility in the area of US-23, which is a important local and national trade corridor.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.