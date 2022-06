On June 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the United Methodist Men, Brothers for the Cross will host the 4th Annual Open-Class Car Show at the Church of the Nazarene, located at 3732 Waverly Rd. in Owego. All vehicles, to include cars, trucks, emergency vehicles, tractors, and motorcycles will be allowed to enter. Gates open at 8:30 a.m. for the show.

17 HOURS AGO