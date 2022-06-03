ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

State lawmakers wrap up legislative session

chautauquatoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState lawmakers in Albany have wrapped up their legislative session. Legislation strengthening New York's gun laws has cleared both chambers during the final...

chautauquatoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
chautauquatoday.com

State lawmakers pass more than 1,000 bills during 2022 session

A group says lawmakers passed more than 1,000 bills in both chambers of the New York State Legislature during the 2022 legislative session that ended last week. The New York Public Interest Research Group (NYPIRG) released a report saying lawmakers approved 1,007 bills during the six-month session. That broke the previous record of 892 bills set in 2021. The organization also indicated that Governor Kathy Hochul issued 16 messages of necessity. That's the most since 2014 when then Governor Andrew Cuomo issued 17 of them.
POLITICS
chautauquatoday.com

Hochul signs legislation enhancing New York's gun laws

Governor Kathy Hochul on Monday signed ten bills enhancing New York's tough gun laws. Just weeks after 10 Blacks were gunned down in Buffalo in a mass shooting, Hochul held a bill signing ceremony in the Bronx. Among the bills, legislation that raises the age to 21 for those buying or possessing an AR-15. There is also a new requirement that anyone who wants to buy an AR-15 must first obtain a license. Before signing the bills, Hochul spoke about the need for national legislation...
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Sundquist attends Hochul's bill signing

The city of Jamestown's top elected leader made the trip to the Bronx on Monday to be on hand for Governor Kathy Hochul's signing of new legislation strengthening New York's gun laws. The new laws include raising the age to 21 for the sale of AR-15s and requiring a license to purchase the weapons. Mayor Eddie Sundquist says they're small steps, but he's hopeful they will help places like Jamestown...
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Quattrone is concerned about New York's new gun laws

Chautauqua County's top elected law enforcement official is critical of the new laws that bolster New York's gun laws. County Sheriff Jim Quattrone believes the legislation primarily addresses one issue...guns. Quattrone discussed the new laws during a guest appearance on WDOE's Viewpoint program on Monday. He's particularly concerned about the requirement of a license for the purchase of AR-15s. He says the change could lead to the need for more staffing in his office...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, NY
Government
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
State
New York State
chautauquatoday.com

Hochul Issues Proclamation for Special Election for 23rd Congressional District

Governor Kathy Hochul on Saturday issued a proclamation declaring that a special election to fill the vacancy in New York's 23rd Congressional District will be held on Tuesday, August 23rd. The special election will fill the vacancy created by Tom Reed, who resigned from office on May 10th. She has also called for a special election to fill the congressional seat vacated by current Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado. Hochul says she looks forward to "developing a productive relationship with the next representatives from the 19th and 23rd Congressional Districts as we work together to deliver for New York in our nation's capital."
POLITICS
chautauquatoday.com

NYS Agriculture Commissioner Lifts Ban on Poultry Shows

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard Ball has announced the end of the bans on live poultry shows, exhibitions, auctions, sales, meets, and swaps in the state. The Agriculture and Markets Department had previously issued the bans on March 25th and April 14th as highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) spread across the United States, including detections in New York State. The decision to lift the bans comes as cases decrease nationwide, including in New York, which has not had a detection of HPAI since April 6th. Additionally, as the state enters agricultural fair season, phylogenetic studies have shown that the majority of flocks affected in the current outbreak were infected by introductions from wild birds, rather than by farm-to-farm transmission, lending additional confidence to the decision to allow co-mingling of poultry again. To date, eight flocks in New York State have tested positive for HPAI.
AGRICULTURE
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Man Charged in Theft of Flatbed Utility Trailer in Pomfret

A Jamestown man has been charged in connection with the theft of a flatbed utility trailer in the Town of Pomfret. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies received a complaint on May 4th that two unknown subjects stole the trailer from the victim's property on Chautauqua Road. An investigation found that 37-year-old Kirby Driggers was a suspect. Driggers was arrested Monday on a felony charge of 4th-degree grand larceny and a misdemeanor count of 4th-degree criminal mischief. He was taken to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment and will answer the charges in Pomfret Town Court at a later date. Deputies were assisted by the Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division and the Jamestown Police Department.
JAMESTOWN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy