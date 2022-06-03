State lawmakers wrap up legislative session

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard Ball has announced the end of the bans on live poultry shows, exhibitions, auctions, sales, meets, and swaps in the state. The Agriculture and Markets Department had previously issued the bans on March 25th and April 14th as highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) spread across the United States, including detections in New York State. The decision to lift the bans comes as cases decrease nationwide, including in New York, which has not had a detection of HPAI since April 6th. Additionally, as the state enters agricultural fair season, phylogenetic studies have shown that the majority of flocks affected in the current outbreak were infected by introductions from wild birds, rather than by farm-to-farm transmission, lending additional confidence to the decision to allow co-mingling of poultry again. To date, eight flocks in New York State have tested positive for HPAI.

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO