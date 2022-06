Two Milwaukee, Wis., companies want to convert Commerce Park IV at 23240 Chagrin Blvd. in Beachwood into 147 apartments. Stewart Wangard, CEO and chairman of Wangard Partners, who is also listed as manager of Eastgate LLC, told the Cleveland Jewish News, he also intends to renovate the interior of Commerce V at 23250 Chagrin Blvd.

BEACHWOOD, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO