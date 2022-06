LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KMIZ) - A diver drowned Sunday at the Lake of the Ozarks after leaping from a cliff. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the drowning in the 6 mile marker of the Grand Glaize Arm at the Lake of the Ozarks. Cpl. Kyle Green tells ABC 17 News that troopers got word of the drowning from Lake Ozark Fire Protection District around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. Green said the diver had been under water for about three minutes when it received the call.

