'Hedwig and the Angry Inch' is coming to a different Fond du Lac County bar every weekend in June

FOND DU LAC - A Broadway show in a Fond du Lac County bar? This month, Fond du Lac audiences are in for a unique rock experience as local actors take their next musical on the road.

Impact Theater Company will bring "Hedwig and the Angry Inch" to a different Fond du Lac area venue every weekend of June , starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Hive, W4786 State 23 .

Hedwig and the Angry Inch follows Hedwig, a genderqueer rock musician, as she recounts her life story through a concert tour in America — from childhood abuse in East Berlin to gender reassignment surgery with unexpected results and a disastrous marriage to an American soldier — all while her tour dates align with those of rock star and former love Tommy Gnosis.

The music, written by Stephen Trask alongside John Cameron Mitchell's script, shows inspiration from musicians such as Lou Reed, David Bowie and Iggy Pop.

Director Bree Gens saw and admired the show in Milwaukee in 2019, with its notable humor and vulnerability as Hedwig's story unfolds.

Long before its 2014 Broadway revival starring Neil Patrick Harris, the show was workshopped at the SqueezeBox in New York for years, and opened at a hotel near Broadway because the crew couldn't find a theatre to perform in.

"That was similar to our experience, so we decided to get creative," Gens said. "I thought, considering the nature of the show, that it would be a really cool show to move to different bars — we could work with other businesses and reach different audience members."

Impact Theater Company formed in 2019 "to impact the community by giving a voice to all groups of people through fearless theatre."

It debuted with a Carol Crawl that same year and then performed its first show, "We Are; We Will" in Annie's Fountain City Café in early 2020. During the pandemic, its virtual play "Six Feet of Distance Apart" kept audiences entertained in their homes.

The most recent in-person production was "Heathers: The Musical" last fall at Goodrich Little Theater.

Hedwig and the Angry Inch will star Raymond Sartler as Hedwig and Nicholas Lamers as Yitzhak, Hedwig's backup singer and husband.

A portion of the ticket proceeds will benefit Pride Picnic, and the June 24 performance will feature members of Pride Picnic selling merchandise and providing information and resources.

Here's where to watch 'Hedwig and the Angry Inch'

The show runs about 75 minutes long with no intermission, and is recommended for audiences age 18 and over due to mature themes.

Tickets are available at hometowntickets.com/impact . Performance days and venues are as follows:

7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Hive, W4786 State 23

7:30 p.m. June 10 and 11 at 2.0 Ale House, 65 N. Main St.

8 p.m. June 17 and 18, and 2 p.m. June 19 at The Heist, 114 Watson St., Ripon

8 p.m. June 24 at Top Shelf, 90 S. Main St.

For more information on Impact Theater Company, visit its Facebook page .

