ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac, WI

'Hedwig and the Angry Inch' is coming to a different Fond du Lac County bar every weekend in June

By Daphne Lemke, Fond du Lac Reporter
FDL Reporter | The Reporter
FDL Reporter | The Reporter
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02BJtM_0fzHOMo800

FOND DU LAC - A Broadway show in a Fond du Lac County bar? This month, Fond du Lac audiences are in for a unique rock experience as local actors take their next musical on the road.

Impact Theater Company will bring "Hedwig and the Angry Inch" to a different Fond du Lac area venue every weekend of June , starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Hive, W4786 State 23 .

Hedwig and the Angry Inch follows Hedwig, a genderqueer rock musician, as she recounts her life story through a concert tour in America — from childhood abuse in East Berlin to gender reassignment surgery with unexpected results and a disastrous marriage to an American soldier — all while her tour dates align with those of rock star and former love Tommy Gnosis.

The music, written by Stephen Trask alongside John Cameron Mitchell's script, shows inspiration from musicians such as Lou Reed, David Bowie and Iggy Pop.

Director Bree Gens saw and admired the show in Milwaukee in 2019, with its notable humor and vulnerability as Hedwig's story unfolds.

Long before its 2014 Broadway revival starring Neil Patrick Harris, the show was workshopped at the SqueezeBox in New York for years, and opened at a hotel near Broadway because the crew couldn't find a theatre to perform in.

"That was similar to our experience, so we decided to get creative," Gens said. "I thought, considering the nature of the show, that it would be a really cool show to move to different bars — we could work with other businesses and reach different audience members."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15w1vC_0fzHOMo800

Impact Theater Company formed in 2019 "to impact the community by giving a voice to all groups of people through fearless theatre."

It debuted with a Carol Crawl that same year and then performed its first show, "We Are; We Will" in Annie's Fountain City Café in early 2020. During the pandemic, its virtual play "Six Feet of Distance Apart" kept audiences entertained in their homes.

The most recent in-person production was "Heathers: The Musical" last fall at Goodrich Little Theater.

Hedwig and the Angry Inch will star Raymond Sartler as Hedwig and Nicholas Lamers as Yitzhak, Hedwig's backup singer and husband.

A portion of the ticket proceeds will benefit Pride Picnic, and the June 24 performance will feature members of Pride Picnic selling merchandise and providing information and resources.

Here's where to watch 'Hedwig and the Angry Inch'

The show runs about 75 minutes long with no intermission, and is recommended for audiences age 18 and over due to mature themes.

Tickets are available at hometowntickets.com/impact . Performance days and venues are as follows:

  • 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Hive, W4786 State 23
  • 7:30 p.m. June 10 and 11 at 2.0 Ale House, 65 N. Main St.
  • 8 p.m. June 17 and 18, and 2 p.m. June 19 at The Heist, 114 Watson St., Ripon
  • 8 p.m. June 24 at Top Shelf, 90 S. Main St.

For more information on Impact Theater Company, visit its Facebook page .

More: Juneteenth celebration in Fond du Lac kicks off with food, live entertainment June 4 in Taylor Park

More: Food trucks, walleye and pride are just some of the ways to enjoy Lakeside Park this summer

More: Markets, music and mmm... cheese: 6 ways to enjoy downtown Fond du Lac this summer

Contact Daphne Lemke at dlemke@gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter at @daphlemke .

This article originally appeared on Fond du Lac Reporter: 'Hedwig and the Angry Inch' is coming to a different Fond du Lac County bar every weekend in June

Comments / 0

Related
wearegreenbay.com

‘Small Town Wisconsin’ Film hits theaters this Friday

(WFRV) – Independent film ‘Small Town Wisconsin’ hits theaters locally this Friday. The film’s Director, Niels Mueller spoke to Local 5 Live with more on the film, shooting it locally and how it has made a name in the film festival scene. See the trailer for...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

New cafe opens in Sturgeon Bay, searches for workers

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Door County has a new cafe in the area, serving some sweet treats and savory sides while on the lookout for more employees. According to a Facebook post, Bluefront Cafe opened on Tuesday, June 7. The store reports it will operate Tuesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
STURGEON BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fond Du Lac County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
City
Fond Du Lac, WI
City
Ripon, WI
City
Milwaukee, WI
seehafernews.com

Plans Unveiled For Malt City Brewfest in Manitowoc

A major event to honor Manitowoc’s direct connection to craft brewing is being planned this summer on the city’s waterfront. Ron Schroder, Director of Marketing for Briess Malt & Ingredients Company, tells Seehafer News that Malt City Brewfest is scheduled for Saturday, July 23rd from 2:00 until 5:30 p.m. at Riverfront Park, across from the library.
MANITOWOC, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Bowie
Person
Lou Reed
Person
Iggy Pop
Person
Stephen Trask
travelawaits.com

The Delicious Experience In Door County, Wisconsin Not To Miss

Tell me, if you witnessed the scene above, would you:. Grab a quick photo and then get ready for some good eating?. If you are in Door County, Wisconsin, the answer to the question is option 3. Door County is a 70-mile-long peninsula in northeastern Wisconsin between the bay of...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
whby.com

2 found dead in Appleton home

APPLETON, Wis. — Appleton police are investigating the deaths of man and a woman at a multi-family home in the 600 block of 3rd Street. Officers were call to that location at 8:49 p.m. Monday, where the bodies were discovered. The police department is releasing few other details in...
APPLETON, WI
wausautimes.com

SC Swiderski to hold groundbreaking ceremony, anniversary celebration

ROTHSCHILD — SC Swiderski LLC will hold a groundbreaking ceremony at 11:30 a.m. on June 7 to celebrate a pair of major milestones for the company. The event will mark the start of the SCS Rothschild project and honor the company’s 30th anniversary and will be held at 10101 Calumet Street in Rothschild, behind the Cedar Creek Mall.
ROTHSCHILD, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Suspect in custody after Green Bay standoff

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A suspect is in custody after a lengthy incident on Packerland Drive. According to Green Bay Police Department, it was notified around 6:40 a.m. Tuesday about a disgruntled JW Enterprises employee in their vehicle in the business’s parking lot. “We arrived on scene....
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impact Theater Company#Hive#W4786 State#American
wearegreenbay.com

House fire in Fond du Lac kills 2 pets

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A house fire in Fond du Lac on Friday evening took the lives of two pets. Just after 6 p.m. on June 4, the Fond du Lac Fire Rescue was notified of a house fire on Gillett Street. The fire was quickly brought under control but not before extensive damage had occurred to the kitchen area.
FOND DU LAC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha County bear sightings: DNR says bears are looking for snacks

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - Nightlife is getting wild in rural Waukesha County. Residents are reporting late-night sightings of a bear wandering through neighborhoods. Wisconsin DNR specialists say a homeowner living off of McMahon Road on the north side of Oconomowoc got a surprise Thursday night – a bear sighting. Brad...
seehafernews.com

Changes Coming To Lincoln Park Zoo

The City of Manitowoc continues to work with the Lincoln Park Zoological Society to maintain the zoo at its’ highest level. With that in mind, Parks and Recreation Division Manager Curtis Hall said the two entities partnered to complete a Master Plan last year. One of the priorities was...
MANITOWOC, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Police investigating after two found dead in Appleton home

APPLETON — Police say there is no threat to the neighborhood after two people were found dead Monday evening in Appleton. Officers were called to the multi-family house in the 600 block of W. Third Street about 8:50 PM on Monday night, June 6. When they arrived, officers discovered...
APPLETON, WI
WISN

Something's fishy at Milwaukee's lakefront

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — Piles of small dead fish have washed up onto the rocks and beaches, and you can smell it. This happens every year around this time, but this year, the fish die-off may be the worst in some time. "You definitely can smell it when the...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FDL Reporter | The Reporter

FDL Reporter | The Reporter

462
Followers
160
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

Complete coverage of Fond du Lac area news and weather, sports, business, community, entertainment, technology, obituaries, photos, videos and opinion at fdlreporter.com

 http://fdlreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy