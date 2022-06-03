ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Paltz, NY

New Paltz Connective aims to fill Chamber of Commerce gap

By Frances Marion Platt
hudsonvalleyone.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Paltz’s business community suffered an existential crisis of sorts in August 2021, when its Regional Chamber of Commerce decided to cut its losses and fold after 66 years in operation, citing “financial hardships resulting from the pandemic.” It was a local manifestation of a phenomenon that has been happening across...

hudsonvalleyone.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Demolition of former YMCA officially underway

POUGHKEEPSIE – Demolition of the former YMCA in the heart of Poughkeepsie is officially underway. Dutchess County and city leaders joined with community partners on Monday to witness the first bricks being knocked down to make way for the future Youth Opportunity Union (the YOU). The YOU will be...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
therealdeal.com

Kingston on verge of rent stabilization

In a blow to upstate landlords, a city in the Hudson Valley is poised to be the first north of the New York City suburbs to adopt rent stabilization. A recent study found the rental vacancy rate in Kingston to be 1.57 percent, the Times Union reported. The vacancy rate is low enough that the Ulster County city could declare a housing emergency, which under state law would allow it to implement rent stabilization for some buildings.
KINGSTON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Popular Ulster County Ice Cream Stand is Now For Sale

One of Ulster County's favorite places for ice cream has hit the real estate market. Summer nights in the Hudson Valley usually end with most of us heading to our local ice cream spot for a scoop or twist cone. Almost every county has its goto place for ice cream, in Hyde Park, you have Nana's Ice Cream, in the Hopewell Junction area it's Joe's Dairy Bar, in Newburgh it's Mary Jane's, and in New Paltz, it's Twistee Cone. All great choices for ice cream but it looks like one location is officially for sale.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Paltz, NY
Government
City
New Paltz, NY
New Paltz, NY
Business
spectrumlocalnews.com

Old YMCA makes way for the YOU in Poughkeepsie

Work began Monday morning to demolish the old YMCA building in Poughkeepsie, allowing neighbors to start looking ahead to a new future at the site. "The largest blighted building in the city of Poughkeepsie is finally coming down," city Mayor Rob Rolison said. The old YMCA building on Montgomery Street...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Kingston mayor celebrates housing study

A new rental vacancy study of properties built before 1974 with six or more rental units shows a net vacancy rate of 1.57 percent. Why is that good news?. Kingston is now eligible to declare a housing emergency and opt into the state’s Emergency Tenant Protection Act (ETPA), under which the annual allowable rental increases would be determined by a county Rent Guidelines Board. The operation of rent stabilized units is also regulated by other rules, including building maintenance standards and penalties, lease renewals, and capital improvements.
KINGSTON, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

DEC awards conservation assistance to Olive and New Paltz

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has selected two municipalities to receive technical assistance from DEC staff and partners to advance local conservation priorities. Through a competitive application process, the towns of New Paltz and Olive were chosen to work with professionals in land use and conservation planning to protect wildlife habitat, water resources and natural areas valued by their communities.
NEW PALTZ, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Paltz Connective#Epic Place
hudsonvalleyone.com

First Annual Pinkster: Joy Is an Act of Resistance Celebration

TRANSART and Cultural Services presented the first annual Pinkster: Joy Is an Act of Resistance with a three-day event that is rooted in the shared history of Ulster County residents and those who value African-American traditions. According to Historic Hudson Valley, Pinkster is a holiday celebrated over several days by African and Dutch New Yorkers throughout the 1700s. It was brought to the New World by Dutch settlers in the 1620s and flourished in the areas of heaviest Dutch settlement: the Hudson Valley, northern New Jersey and western Long Island. Africans in NY and NJ were so successful at incorporating their own cultures into the celebration that by the early 1800s, Pinkster was actually considered an African-American holiday. The Pinkster holiday afforded enslaved Africans the opportunity to reunite with loved ones and family members who often lived some distance away. There was game-playing, dance, drinking and music at these gatherings with vendors adoring market stalls with greenery and flowers (azaleas are associated with Pinkster), and European vendors hired skillful African dancers to draw crowds to their booths.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Visit This “World Famous” Sculpture Garden in Orange County, NY

By living in the Hudson Valley, you can discover something new everyday. With this growing community and a constant flow of new visitors, you start to see things differently. You may recognize something that you have taken for granted. The Shawangunk Mountains are mesmerizing to out of town visitors. The Roadside Markers are astonishing to history buffs looking to discover something new. Numerous Hudson Valley hiking trails are Heaven to those who get a thrill from exploring new paths.
hudsonvalleyone.com

George B. “Bud” Corwin

George B. “Bud” Corwin, 95, died peacefully at home on May 22, 2022 after a lengthy illness. Born in New Paltz, New York on March 26, 1927, Bud was the son of the late John and Frances (Bauer) Corwin and spent his childhood in the New Paltz. As...
NEW PALTZ, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

“Complete Collapse”: Concrete Truck Destroys Mohonk’s Famous Pedestrian Bridge

It finally happened. The pedestrian bridge right outside the gatehouse at Mohonk met its demise at the hands of an oversized truck on Thursday. Many Hudson Valley residents were not surprised that the bridge was destroyed. "Ya know, it was only a matter of time before that happened. Years and years I’ve seen countless trucks and trailers stuck there" commented one resident under the photo of the once-proud bridge that was now reduced to shambles. "It was bound to happen one of these days, they should have asked the gatehouse to open up the gate in the parking lot [to drive around the bridge]", said another.
HUDSON, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Sunset Concerts Announced in Saugerties

It’s almost summer, and that means it’s time to get outside to enjoy some of the great events here in the Hudson Valley. Right now, towns all over the Hudson Valley are announcing carnivals, festivals, and outdoor concerts. One popular Ulster County town has just announced their outdoor summer concert series, and it looks like a great lineup of bands and venues.
SAUGERTIES, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Filling Delgado’s seat August 23

A special election to fill the vacancy in New York’s 19th Congressional District created by the appointment of Antonio Delgado as lieutenant governor will be held in a month and a half. Early voting begins June 18. The person elected on Tuesday, August 23 will serve until the general election of November 8 – about two and a half months.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

4 Things to Love in Monticello, New York

Most of the towns and villages in the Hudson Valley have undergone significant changes over the years and one place that's seen a lot of change is the village of Monticello, New York. Many years ago Monticello was the number one summer vacation destination for many New York City residents. Many families would head to Monticello every year to go camping or to stay at one of the many smaller family resort locations that the area had available.
MONTICELLO, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Now that It’s Legal in New York, 5 Tips for New Pot Users

I never thought I’d see it in my lifetime, but cannabis is now legal in New York State. In many states, as a matter of fact. I grew up in the 1970s, and I must admit I’ve had a long time relationship with cannabis. Most of the many years that I’ve smoked pot I could smoke just about anything and be fine. But 7 or 8 years ago I noticed that I was sometimes getting anxiety when I got high, and sometimes my head felt buzzy. I almost quit altogether.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy