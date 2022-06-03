ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Things to do in Denver this weekend, June 3-5

Cover picture for the articleWith farmer’s markets, Tacolandia, a beer festival and several art walks, this weekend is sure to be a good one. The Five Points Jazz Festival also returns in-person this year with 11 stages along Welton Street. Read on for more weekend happenings!. Notes: Events with an * are...

99.9 The Point

This Colorado Mom & Pop BBQ Restaurant Will Blow Your Mind

If you're like me you're always looking for great new food places to try out around town. I get so sick of the same old same so when I find a new place, especially one that's locally owned and operated, with great food, I've gotta tell you about it. I was watching my friend Kathie on Channel 3 last week and she introduced me to Stu, the proud creator and local owner/operator of Stuboy's BBQ, and they had my mouth watering just watching the show so I knew I had to share this hidden Colorado BBQ gem with you.
COLORADO STATE
kolomkobir.com

Free and cheap events and deals in Colorado in June

Whether you are an experienced bargain hunter or new to thrift, the Mile High Flea Market (I-76 & 88th Avenue) has plenty of bargains to be found. The massive flea market offers everything you need for a fun weekend getaway on the cheap, including a farmer’s market, covered stores, food stalls, and amusement park rides for the kids. The market is open every weekend throughout the year from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and often houses over 2,500 vendors. Standard admission is affordable at $2 per person on Fridays and $3 on Saturdays and Sundays. The $5 three-day pass is good for the whole weekend. Children (11 years old or younger) enter free of charge. This summer, admission is free on select Fridays: June 24, July 29 and August 26. Additionally, Mecca is offering free Fridays 10 June and 5 August with free all-day rides. milehighfleamarket.com.
COLORADO STATE
washparkprofile.com

Welton Street Café offers takeout from temporary location

Welton Street Café has opened at a temporary location for takeout orders only. The temporary location is 2258 California St. in Five Points. The family owned and operated restaurant, which offers southern and Caribbean food, got its start in Denver in 1986. In July 1999, it opened a permanent location on Welton Street, but in addition to the building being outdated, the business outgrew the space and let its lease expire in March. The restaurant secured a location at 2883 Welton St., but is still building out the space before it can reopen there.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Kevin Hart announces arena show in Denver

DENVER — Kevin Hart is headed back to Colorado. The actor and comedian announced his 70-date "Reality Check Tour" will make a stop at Ball Arena in Denver on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. The global tour added 19 new shows Monday, including stops in San Diego, Toronto, Portland, Seattle...
DENVER, CO

