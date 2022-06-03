National Donut Day: Local and national deals
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Friday is National Donut Day and local bakeries and national chains have freebies and other deals to celebrate.
Local deals
- Duck Donuts is giving out a free cinnamon sugar donut (in-store only)
- Emily’s Donuts (Williamsburg) is giving away a free glazed donut at checkout
- O’s Donuts (Norfolk) is giving away a free classic donut with any purchase
- Okie Doughkie Donuts (Virginia Beach) is giving away one free yeast donut from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
- Sandy Pony Donuts (Chincoteague) is giving away one free donut for anyone who wears something with donuts
National deals
- Dunkin’ is giving out a free classic donut with any beverage purchase
- You can get one of any of Krispy Kreme ‘s donuts for free and also get a $1 glazed dozen with the purchase of any dozen or 16-count minis
- 7-Eleven is doing two-for-one donuts
