ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WAVY News 10

National Donut Day: Local and national deals

By Brian Reese
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nCC3q_0fzHMsgS00

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Friday is National Donut Day and local bakeries and national chains have freebies and other deals to celebrate.

Local deals

  • Duck Donuts is giving out a free cinnamon sugar donut (in-store only)
  • Emily’s Donuts (Williamsburg) is giving away a free glazed donut at checkout
  • O’s Donuts (Norfolk) is giving away a free classic donut with any purchase
  • Okie Doughkie Donuts (Virginia Beach) is giving away one free yeast donut from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
  • Sandy Pony Donuts (Chincoteague) is giving away one free donut for anyone who wears something with donuts

National deals

  • Dunkin’ is giving out a free classic donut with any beverage purchase
  • You can get one of any of Krispy Kreme ‘s donuts for free and also get a $1 glazed dozen with the purchase of any dozen or 16-count minis
  • 7-Eleven is doing two-for-one donuts
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC12

The 5 highest-rated pizza restaurants in Richmond

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Donut Day#Cinnamon Sugar#Doughnut#Food Drink#Restaurants#Donuts National#Dunkin#Krispy Kreme
WAVY News 10

Drone 10: The Beauty of Hampton Roads

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — From the banks of the Elizabeth River, to the sands of the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, there’s no shortage of beauty here in Hampton Roads. 10 On Your Side shows you a unique perspective of some of the most picturesque places from the lens of Drone 10. Watch more Drone 10 videos […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Spirit of Norfolk still on fire

A 5-cent plastic fee? Environmental groups hope Virginia …. Former detective works to solve problems in disenfranchised …. Hampton police officer recounts attack with aluminum …. Cory Bigsby attorney: Hampton Police mishandling …. Cory Bigsby denied another bond hearing. 4 shot, 3 killed in shooting on Maple Ave. in Portsmouth.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

With Treatment, Results Can Become Reality

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – When trouble arises in the bedroom, for some couples that can spill over into other aspects of the relationship. But there is hope for ED and with treatments, results can become reality. A patient joined us on The Hampton Roads Show to share his experience...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

33K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy