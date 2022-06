The Buffalo Niagara Partnership is joining forces with the Business Council of New York State and several regional chambers of commerce throughout New York to call on the federal government to reinstate a ban on assault weapons. The stand follows the racist mass shooting at a Tops supermarket in Buffalo on May 14th. During the attack, the shooter used an AR-15 to kill 10 people and injure several others. The same kind of weapon was used only weeks later in a Texas school shooting that left 19 students and two adults dead.

