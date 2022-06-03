ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Police increase presence at Portsmouth schools after Thursday shootings

WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePortsmouth police say they are increasing presence at...

www.wavy.com

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

4 shot, 3 killed in shooting on Maple Ave. in Portsmouth

WAVY News 10's Jon Dowding reports. (5 p.m.) 4 shot, 3 killed in shooting on Maple Ave. in Portsmouth. A 5-cent plastic fee? Environmental groups hope Virginia …. Former detective works to solve problems in disenfranchised …. Hampton police officer recounts attack with aluminum …. Cory Bigsby attorney: Hampton Police...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portsmouth#Police#City High#Violent Crime
WAVY News 10

Cory Bigsby attorney: Hampton Police mishandling case

WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. Cory Bigsby attorney: Hampton Police mishandling …. A 5-cent plastic fee? Environmental groups hope Virginia …. Former detective works to solve problems in disenfranchised …. Hampton police officer recounts attack with aluminum …. Cory Bigsby denied another bond hearing. 4 shot, 3 killed in...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Spirit of Norfolk still on fire

A 5-cent plastic fee? Environmental groups hope Virginia …. Former detective works to solve problems in disenfranchised …. Hampton police officer recounts attack with aluminum …. Cory Bigsby attorney: Hampton Police mishandling …. Cory Bigsby denied another bond hearing. 4 shot, 3 killed in shooting on Maple Ave. in Portsmouth.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Cory Bigsby denied another bond hearing

WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. (5 p.m.) A 5-cent plastic fee? Environmental groups hope Virginia …. Former detective works to solve problems in disenfranchised …. Hampton police officer recounts attack with aluminum …. Cory Bigsby attorney: Hampton Police mishandling …. 4 shot, 3 killed in shooting on Maple Ave....
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

Bond denied for MacArthur Center shooting suspect

NORFOLK, Va. — A judge denied Gary Moore, the man facing a second-degree murder charge in the MacArthur Center shooting, bond on Tuesday. The hearing provided insight into what happened in the April 2 shooting. Moore's attorney asked for bond, citing the absence of violent crime charges in Moore's past and claiming Moore fired his gun in self-defense.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

2 teens shot, 1 killed on Herrington Rd in Elizabeth City

WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. 2 teens shot, 1 killed on Herrington Rd in Elizabeth …. Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office settles civil …. Family removes memorial from cemetery after repeated …. AAP calls on parents and pediatricians to prevent …. Local health officials insist residents get COVID-19 …
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
NBC12

Police: Man killed in Gilpin Court shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Gilpin Court early Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the 1100 block of St. Peter Street for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. NBC12 has learned...
RICHMOND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy