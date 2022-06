Updated from front to back and throughout its gorgeous two-level floor plan, this southern Almaden Valley home is the epitome of move-in ready. Start with the scenic views of the Santa Cruz Mountains and the peaceful neighborhood where owners take tremendous pride in their homes, then add convenient proximity to Almaden Quicksilver Park, the Los Alamitos Creek Trail, top-rated schools, and parks. The current homeowners are also offering their exclusive membership at the Almaden Swim and Racquet Club, where membership is limited to 300 families. The Club offers a pool, tennis, social events and more, plus it is less than a 3-mile drive.

REAL ESTATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO