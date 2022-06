Auburn, AL - The Florida State baseball team dropped their elimination game to UCLA to end the season. It was a pitcher’s duel late into the game but UCLA did enough offensively to come out ahead and eliminate FSU, 2-1. After a taxing game on the bullpen against Auburn the night before, Florida State turned to Jonah Scolaro in their elimination game against UCLA. He was shaky in the first with a walk to open the game that was quickly erased by a double play. Scolaro then allowed a single before ending the inning with a flyout. Tyler Martin led off the bottom of the inning with a single but would eventually be caught in a pickoff to end the inning. UCLA would open the second with a double and a walk before Scolaro would pick up a weak pop fly and two strikeouts. The Seminoles would get Brett Roberts to second on a single and wild pitch but Logan Lacey would strikeout to end any threat.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO