(Radio Iowa) – The central Iowa community of Stanhope is raising money to move a 140-year-old train depot from a Hamilton County farm back to town. Rick Young is chairman of the Hamilton County Supervisors and says the historic building will soon be returned to its original home. “The depot has been cared for for 40 years by the Carlson family, and we’re so thankful that they did that, otherwise it would have ended up like a lot of train depots that towns had, they’re long gone,” Young says. “Really, they’ve kind of ended their time with it and it’s a good time to move it back.”

STANHOPE, IA ・ 13 HOURS AGO