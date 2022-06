The parents of four students injured in the Uvalde, Texas, elementary school shooting last month are suing the gunman responsible for the attack. The families are suing the estate of Salvador Ramos for over $100 million after the 18-year-old barricaded himself inside a fourth grade classroom at Robb Elementary School and killed 19 children and two teachers May 24. Ramos injured at least 17 other people, four of whom are students represented in this case.

UVALDE, TX ・ 17 MINUTES AGO