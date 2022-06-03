Mathew Scholtz comes to Road America MotoAmerica race weekend looking for final piece of the puzzle

First came Cameron Beaubier, who set the standard in MotoAmerica before heading to Europe. And Toni Elias, who kept Beaubier from six straight Superbike titles.

Then Jake Gagne, the teammate who slid into Beaubier’s spot last year and immediately showed he could ride away from the field in similar fashion.

Now Danilo Petrucci arrives. A MotoGP winner, he was going to be a threat in the United States. No question.

Meanwhile, Mathew Scholtz just keeps chasing.

Gaining, but still chasing.

“When I moved into the Superbike class in the 2018 season when Toni and Cam Beaubier were winning races, we had a good package but it was nowhere near to the spec of the motorcycle we have now,” said the 29-year-old Westby Racing rider from South Africa. “If you compare times to what Cam and Toni and them were doing at tracks we go to now, we’re actually quicker than them now.

“It just seems every single year the championship gets faster, the riders get faster, times get quicker. We’ve been getting better and better every single season. Now we just need to make that final step to catch me up to Jake and beating him.

“I’m just happy I’m able to be racing with those guys up front. It really shows the work that the Westby Racing team has been doing, how I’ve been getting better.”

Actually, there are two types of competitions in play here.

The most obvious one happens on the racetrack.

Coming into Elkhart Lake for races Saturday and Sunday, Gagne – who swept the Road America round last year – has won the past three races after Petrucci won the first three. Scholtz has finished second in five of the six.

The less obvious competition is on the business side.

Since the salad days for motorcycle road racing a generation ago, the biggest manufacturer and sponsor money dried up slowly.

But it’s still possible to make a living, and from that standpoint, Scholtz knows he’s winning.

“Since I’ve come to this championship here, the Westby Racing team has looked after me well,” said Scholtz, who makes a salary and contingency money. “There’s only a handful of guys that can actually make a proper living just off of motorcycle racing.

“If you look at any national championship throughout the world, you don’t have the factory backing. It’s just all private teams doing their own thing. … I think the spectrum of racing has changed over the years. I’m in a very fortunate position to be getting paid to do what I do and focus full time on motorcycle racing. I’m just really trying to make the most of it.”

Which gets us back to the on-track competition.

While second place is difficult to swallow for a rider set on winning, it is possible in this day and age for an independent team to make progress against the top dogs.

Scholtz and Westby are closing in.

“Last year Jake was beating us by 10, 12, 14 seconds,” said Scholtz, who was second and sixth last year at Road America. “This year we’ve closed the gap down a hell of a lot. We have a better package than we had last year, the bike is better, I’m riding better.

“Obviously Danilo’s come in and he’s been really, really strong. The second place at (Circuit of the Americas) I was really happy with because it’s a track I had struggled at a lot previously. Atlanta, I took second in the first race. I was really close to Danilo there, only 1.2.”

Concepts such as experience and race craft are easy enough to understand, and mechanical gains tend to be a little more complex or secret. But Scholtz gave one example.

For 2022, the Westby team was able to move the fuel tank on his Yamaha YZF-R1 rearward, shifting about 30 pounds so it was more centered beneath the 6-foot, 158-pound rider. He could feel the difference.

“We think over the first couple of laps that hindered me because I was always pushing wide in corners and I couldn’t brake as late as I would have liked to,” Scholtz said.

“Jake goes out and sets some of these crazy laps early on,” Scholtz said. “The first couple of laps I’m maybe getting things up to temperature as far as the tires and just getting my feeling in.”

Although he crashed in the first race at Virginia International Raceway and had to return to the old bike for the second, Scholtz said the team will have the new setup for the rest of the season.

Every little bit can help.

“By no means it’s not like the old days where you could make millions, but I live fairly comfortable and I’m happy and want to keep living my dream as long as I can and keep racing motorcycles professionally and get paid to do so,” Scholtz said.

“I’m … looking forward, trying to get up to the front and win races for the Westby team. I’m very happy and in a fortunate position and want to make the most of what I’ve got.”