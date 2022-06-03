ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

New Senate committee to seek ways to foster growth at Paine College, state HBCUs

By Dave Williams
The Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vHHpI_0fzHKj3Z00

ATLANTA – Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan is forming a Senate study committee to look for ways to foster growth at Georgia’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities and promote access to high-demand industries for the schools’ graduates.

The Interim Legislative Study Committee on Excellence, Innovation and Technology at Historically Black Colleges and Universities will include four Senate Democrats and one Republican. As lieutenant governor, Duncan serves as president of the Senate.

Also:Paine College inaugurates 16-year-old as student government president

“Georgia’s recognition as a leader in workforce diversity would not be possible without the support of the state’s HBCUs, which produce top-notch graduates that go on to serve as leaders in their respective industries,” Duncan said Wednesday.

“This committee will play a vital role in ensuring the Peach State has the necessary infrastructure to promote and retain the talents of HBCUs and their graduates.”

The committee will be chaired by Sen. Sonya Halpern, D-Atlanta.

“As the daughter of parents who both attended an HBCU and with the rich history and significant economic impact our HBCU’s have played in our state, I commend Lt. Gov. Duncan for this opportunity to identify ways the state can further eliminate roadblocks in the higher education system and promote opportunities for communities of color,” Halpern said. “I look forward to producing an impactful outcome from the committee’s findings.”

Other members of the committee include Sens. Jason Anavitarte, R-Dallas; Tonya Anderson, D-Lithonia; Freddie Powell Sims, D-Dawson; and Valencia Seay, D-Riverdale.

And:'Minority tax,' fitting in, finances among struggles Black students face in medical school

Georgia’s HBCUs include Albany State University, Savannah State University and Fort Valley State University – all members of the University System of Georgia – Paine College in Augusta, and the institutions that comprise the Atlanta University Center: Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, Morehouse School of Medicine and Spelman College.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

Comments / 0

Related
eastcobbnews.com

Georgia primary ballot questions deliver lopsided results

The biggest winners in the Georgia primary elections on May 24—at least in terms of percentage of the vote—weren’t individual candidates or those fighting against Cityhood referendums in Cobb County. The respective Republican and Democratic questions that appeared on partisan ballots were overwhelmingly lopsided, which isn’t a...
wfxl.com

Georgia's Pre-K 2022 Summer Transition Program underway

The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) is offering a six-week intensive academic program again this summer for rising kindergarteners who meet the following criteria:. Child did not attend a Georgia’s Pre-K Program or Head Start program during the 2021 – 2022 school year OR. Child...
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

How Georgia plans to spend $600 million in federal funds to support people with disabilities and the elderly

Georgia will now have until 2025 to spend almost $600 million in federal pandemic relief the state was awarded for services that help people with disabilities and the elderly live at home instead of in institutions.  Funds for home- and community-based services from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) President Joe Biden signed into law in […] The post How Georgia plans to spend $600 million in federal funds to support people with disabilities and the elderly appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Government
Atlanta, GA
Education
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
The Veracity Report

New Mid-Term Polls Put Georgia Going Red

New polls, by numerous polling agencies, show Democratic candidates falling behind in Georgia. Reuters/Ipsos recently released a poll that shows President Joe Biden's national approval rating is still hovering at 36%. That’s only slightly above his worst showing of 33%, which occurred on January 7th, 2022. Suffering Presidential approval ratings while our national economy is doing poorly, is nothing new in American politics. What is new though, and could be indicative of what’s to come on November 8th, is that Biden's approval ratings are also bottoming out within his own Democratic party.
GEORGIA STATE
waynesboroga.com

State of Georgia Rental Assistance Program (GRA)

If you're a Georgia renter who has fallen behind on rent payments as of March 13, 2020, you may qualify for assistance. The Georgia Rental Assistance Program can provide up to 18 months of rental and utility assistance, paid directly to participating landlords and service providers on behalf of tenants.
WAYNESBORO, GA
WJBF

Stacey Abrams on Georgia gun control during campaign stop in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Stacey Abrams, the Democratic candidate for Georgia Gov. has been making the rounds across the peach state. The June 4th campaign stop was in downtown Columbus. Stacey Abrams was the sole candidate on the Democratic ballot for Georgia Gov. in the primary election last month. During a campaign stop at Fourth […]
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geoff Duncan
WRDW-TV

S.C., Ga. COVID cases rise, but they’re a fraction of peak levels

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said Tuesday that COVID cases had risen up to 30% compared to May. Meanwhile, Georgia shows a slight increase in cases in recent days, but they’re nowhere near the height of any of the surges of the past two years. For example, 656 patients statewide were hospitalized with COVID on Tuesday, compared to 5,400 at the height of the last peak in January.
GEORGIA STATE
WTVM

Ga. gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams participates in local forum

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams participated in a forum Saturday at Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church in Columbus. Governor Brian Kemp was also invited, but he was unable to make it due to time constraints. The forum was sponsored by Davis Broadcasting and the Courier Eco...
WRDW-TV

What to know ahead of Georgia runoff election this month

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the Georgia primary runoff coming up on June 21, election officials are releasing key details in Richmond and Columbia counties. Voters will need to choose either a Democratic, nonpartisan or Republican ballot. Democratic ballots will contain all party candidates and nonpartisan candidates. The Republican and nonpartisan ballots will only contain the nonpartisan candidates.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paine College#Spelman College#Morehouse College#Senate Committee#Politics State#Politics Legislative#New Senate#Democrats#Republican#Hbcu
live5news.com

Nonprofit seeks to erase all medical debt in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - From the moment you dial 911 until you take those first steps out of the hospital, the medical bills that accumulate can be life-changing, affecting everything from buying a meal or buying house to mental health. “There’s a big stigma around it, and I think that...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Associated Press

Georgia Republicans fling charges in congressional debates

ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans traded countercharges about who’s insufficiently conservative or truthful during debates Monday while staking out far-right positions on abortion and gun rights ahead of June 21 runoffs in three Georgia congressional races. In southwest Georgia’s 2nd Congressional District, frontrunner Jeremy Hunt, who won 37% of...
ATLANTA, GA
wtoc.com

Georgia has 2 of the 20 counties that have seen the biggest growth in housing over the last decade

(Stacker) - For the last couple of years, headlines about the housing market have dominated the news cycles. From housing shortages to sky-high home prices, we’ve all heard about how the pandemic has affected nearly every housing market across the nation. Many of us have experienced the phenomenon firsthand. But while the pandemic has certainly had an impact on the housing market, there are plenty of other factors that have spurred housing growth in counties across the nation—and these factors aren’t as widely discussed.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
CNHI

SGMC: Virus patients rise to double digits, again

VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center reported double-digit COVID-19 hospitalizations for the first time in nearly three months going into the past weekend. SGMC reported 10 virus patients hospitalized Friday, June 3; it was still at 10 COVID-19 patients Monday. The last time that SGMC reported 10 hospitalized virus patients was March 20.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
Aiken Standard

State education superintendent candidate Kathy Maness visits Aiken

One of the six Republicans running to be South Carolina's next state superintendent of education paid a visit to Aiken Sunday afternoon. Buoyed by endorsements from the Post and Courier and incumbent State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman, Kathy Maness visited Aiken for a meet-and-greet Sunday afternoon at the Constantine House.
news7h.com

Monkey pox in Georgia | 11alive.com

ATLANTA – Georgia officially has its first case of monkeypox. The Georgia Department of Public Health said it received confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that last week’s orthopoxvirus case actually monkeypox. CDC leaders reported the suspected case of the virus last Wednesday. The Atlanta-based...
GEORGIA STATE
The Augusta Chronicle

The Augusta Chronicle

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
527K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Augusta, GA from The Augusta Chronicle.

 http://augustachronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy