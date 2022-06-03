Farmville looking for next fire chief: Here is how you can apply
FARMVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — The Town of Farmville is in the market for a new fire chief.
The position is full-time and interested applicants must pass a criminal background check, as well as a substance abuse screening.
Applications will be accepted until the position is filled, according to the town’s Facebook page.
