Speed Week: Change of plans as Wenger decides to go for it

Entering last Saturday’s race at the Fairbury Speedway, Fairbury’s McKay Wenger was leading the MARS Late Model point standings, but also was the leading candidate for the Rookie of the Year award. Wenger had only planned to race in a handful of the MARS races, but with the opportunity of winning more than $20,000, Wenger said, “We are going for it.”

“ We had plans to race the MARS races at Farmer City and Fairbury, but with the rainouts they have had we decided to see what happens,” Wenger told Speed Week.

Wenger has won four track and a DIRTcar regional title in his 17 years of racing. The MARS series gives an area or regional driver the opportunity to race at tracks in Illinois, Indiana and Iowa against some of the region's best.Wenger admits when he does point race, he thrives on the pressure.

“We don't race for points a lot,” Wenger said. “The MARS deal will push me. I like that. I like when my team pushes me or I push myself. I love the pressure. It makes me perform how I know I can.”

Fans will remember when Wenger burst onto the area race scene. Then a teenager, Wenger would go hard and smashing the load pedal. Wenger was an aggressive driver when he was in his 20s, but has matured and adapted his driving style with age.

“I have had to adapt to a lot of things and my driving style is one,” Wenger said. “I try to be flexible and do what I can do. I know how I used to drive and you can’t do that in the longer races and win a lot of money. You won’t have any tires at the end of the race.

“When you race against these guys for a lot of money, you really have to be good. I am trying to find the balance of when do we work off by testing. We have to test while we are racing. We are trying to get better. I thought we had everything figured out last year. We have the same car and everything, but went from a Ford engine to Chevy. Things feel different.”

Wenger his part owner of one car with a long time friend, Alex Wilson. Wilson is a former racer and is adapting to his new role.

“Our first night out in the car, we finished second and seventh,” Wenger said. “We brought home $1,600. By the time we split it and paid for everything, we broke even.

“(Wilson) was worried about how we needed to do better next time. I told him not every race is going to be a home run. We have along way to go,” Wenger added. “You want to hit your strides as soon as possible. We are only starting the race season. If you get going in June, July and August you can make a lot of money. We have plenty of time.”

Wenger, an early challenger, finished fifth in Fairbury’s race last Saturday. At Spoon River on Sunday, Wenger took sixth place. Wenger dropped to third in the point standings.

MARS Point Standings. 1. Jason Feger, 274; 2. Ryan Unzicker, 259; 3. McKay Wenger, 239; 4. Tommy Sheppard Jr., 212; 5. Mike Spatola, 210.

Friday Racing

Farmer City Raceway

A full show featuring late models, modified, pro late models and stock cars will be joined by the pro modified class this week. Gates open at 4 p.m., hot laps are at 6:30, followed by qualifying and racing.

Grundy County Speedway

The street stock class will be featured in a 40-lap special on the ⅓-mile paved oval. Late models, sportsman, pure stocks and the Midwest Super Cups will also be in action. Stands/hot laps start at 5 p.m., time trials start at 6:45, and racing is at 8.

Kankakee County Speedway

New track promoter Billy Knippenberg, a successful businessman and racer, hopes that the third time's a charm following two rainouts. Modified racers will be featured in a $1,000-to-win special on the quarter-mile, high-banked dirt track. Pro late models, stock cars, factory stocks, pro modifieds and sport compacts will also be part of the program. Gates to the speedway, located at the Kankakee fairgrounds, will open at 4 p.m. and racing starts at 7:30. The track number is (815) 935-9000.

Lincoln Speedway

Pro late models, modified, pro mods, sportsman, midgets, and a hornet special are on the docket this week. Stands open at 5 p.m., hot laps begin at 6 and the green flag waves at 7.

Saturday Racing

Fairbury Speedway

America’s dirt track will host a FALS Cup/Alkota “Keep it Clean” series night of racing thrills and chills. Late models, modified, CR Towing Sportsman, stock cars and hobby-modified will be racing on a night presented by Pontiac Electrical Supply Company. Gates to the quarter-mile, high-banked dirt track will open at 2 p.m.. Hot laps start at 5:45, followed by qualifying and racing.

Macon Speedway

Pro late models, modified, pro mods, stock cars, micros and a hornet special will be featured. Gates open at 5 p.m., hot laps start at 6, and racing at 7.

Last Monday, Dakota Ewing won the 50-lap pro late model race. Alan Crowder was the modified feature. Fairbury’s Alan Stipp made his first trip to the ⅕-mile track. After winning the B-main, Stipp finished 11th in the 50 lapper. Zane Reitz claimed the stock car race as Pontiac’s Tanner Sullivan finished third.

Sycamore Speedway

Limited late models, street stocks, pure stocks and the Badger Midget series will highlight the program. Gates open at 6 p.m., hot laps are at 6:30 and racing starts at 7:30.

Dale Markham was the late model winner in last week's event.

Sunday Racing

Bohmer’s Rt.66 Raceway

Feature race winners from last Sunday were — Rookie: Greysyn Lawrence (Fairbury); Junior 1: Ethan Frye (Carlock); Junior 2: Leo Cleary (Odell); Junior 3: Logan Webb (Springfield); Clone 360: Dylan Compton (Lexington); Clone 400: Dylan Compton (Lexington). The Clone 360 and Clone 400 classes ran for $250 in each race. Compton was the winner of both features and won a $100 bonus. The next race is Friday June 10.

This article originally appeared on Pontiac Daily Leader: Speed Week: Change of plans as Wenger decides to go for it