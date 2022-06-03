Second chance: Unwanted tattoos can be lasered off or covered up
By Tanisha Thomas
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
4 days ago
Kimberly Corrigan was never religious growing up and had only been to church twice. But when she was 18, she had a little too much to drink — and got a tattoo of the Virgin Mary on her left forearm. The tattoo would become an eyesore for the...
When it comes to the little details of your wedding, having them reflect your relationship is a perfect way to make your day special. One simple way to do this? Try including a fun, individualized cake topper. When Angela Longo and Jordan were preparing for their Oct. 2, 2021 wedding...
As happens with collectors of every sort, what began as a passing interest blossomed into a 25-year quest for Kenneth and Jackie Kosoglow of Claridge. Avid fans of Westmoreland Glass, the Kosoglows started their collection with simple pieces of the decorative and utilitarian household glass, made in Grapeville between 1889 and 1984.
Popular WPXI-TV news reporter Mike Holden announced Tuesday morning on social media he will be leaving Pittsburgh this month to take a television news reporting job closer to his native home in Cleveland. “Personal News: June 24th marks my last day reporting here at WPXI,” Holden wrote in his post....
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Sunday night was an evening of honors for several KDKA legends ahead of Juneteenth.Bob Allen, Brenda Waters, Harold Hayes, and Lynne Hayes-Freeland were all recognized at the STVP Black Tie Honors Gala.The event was held to honor Black Pittsburgh newscasters, both past and present, and the positive representation of the African-American community.Lynne Hayes-Freeland says events like these and Juneteenth are important, so that children see others who look like them on television.A big congratulations to all!
New Kensington will be featured in the 10th season of a PBS series highlighting small businesses across the nation. Gary Bredow, host of “Start Up,” and a small crew were in the city Monday filming an episode focused on Olde Towne Overhaul and its efforts to revitalize downtown New Kensington by acquiring and renovating buildings for use by new businesses.
Volunteer bakers in Pittsburgh and Texas are currently preparing to assemble several traditional Pittsburgh cookie tables in Uvalde, Texas in the wake of the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School that killed 21 people, including 19 children, and wounded 17 others. Members of The Wedding Cookie Table Community,...
Mahayla Shannon, who was reported missing from Pittsburgh's Zone 1, has been located and is safe, per reports from Pittsburgh Police. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
The Zells. Sat., June 11. 7 p.m. Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $12. thunderbirdmusichall.com. Last week, Pittsburgh’s The Zells released their second full-length record Ant Farm, a sizzling, fuzzy LP that builds upon the band’s mesh of post-punk and garage and indie rock. It was recorded in New York City during the pandemic with a stellar roster of folks, including RJ Gordon (Baked, Titus Andronicus) and Frank DiNardo at Adam Reich’s Second Base Studios in Brooklyn (Founder of Shea Stadium), and, according to Connor Murray, owner of the band’s record label Crafted Sounds, Ant Farm is reflective of The Zell’s development as a band over the past five years — as both Murray and the group grew together in the DIY music scene. They will celebrate the record with a release show alongside local bands Flower Crown, Dumplings, and ROWDY.
Fresh Fridays on the Hilltop, a free produce distribution through the Hilltop Alliance, will continue with a distribution on June 10. The Fresh Fridays on the Hilltop, the Hilltop Alliance's free produce distribution, will again pass out pre-boxed food on Friday, June 10 on Allen Street at the St. John Vianney Church parking lot in Allentown. Those picking up boxes in cars are asked to not line up on Climax Street coming down from Knox Avenue.
When George Reccelle was growing up in McKeesport in the 1950s, he listened to legendary Pittsburgh disc jockey George “Porky” Chedwick on the Homestead radio station WAMO and fell in love with the music he heard. “He played mostly African-American music on WAMO. He was a groundbreaker for...
After exploring historic Pittsburgh estates, a sleek city condo and a stunning stone Tudor-style home in Mt. Lebanon with an indoor pool, Hot Property this week is focusing on a charming neighborhood that often flies under the radar — Bellevue. The three-bedroom, one-bathroom home for sale at 38 S....
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This isn't your ordinary riverboat. 'American Countess,' which is part of the American Queen Steamboat Company, has made its way to Pittsburgh. The massive vessel is one of the newest members of the company's fleet. This boat is described as a combination of "old paddle wheelers with a contemporary design."
SWISSVALE (KDKA) -- The rainbow colors were out in force on Sunday for a Pride parade in Swissvale.Community members met at Frick Park and made their way through the borough.Organizers say the event is an important show of unity.Bloomfield also held its Pride festival on Sunday afternoon, along with it being the fourth and final day of the Pittsburgh Pride Revolution.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - SWAT was called to Homewood for a man barricaded inside a home. Details are limited, but Pittsburgh police confirmed SWAT responded to the 7300 block of Bennett Street Monday evening. Police said more information will be released later. Photos from the scene show a heavy police presence. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- When is the last time you've actually cleaned your coffee maker? Maybe it's time you do that, because the appliances can be a breeding ground for mold and yeast.Baristas say you should first hand wash the pot with warm, soapy water.Then, remove the coffee grounds and wash the basket. If the basket is made of metal, make sure you thoroughly dry it.It's recommended to do a soft cleaning every 10 days, meaning using a cleaning fluid and running a water cycle through the machine.This helps remove coffee oils and residues.Finally, descale your coffee maker every two months -- meaning to run water through the machine three times to fully flush it out.Doing these steps will ensure you can enjoy your favorite morning pick-me-up with peace of mind.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Mercer County woman accused of taking part in the January 6 Capitol riot has asked a federal judge to lift home detention orders as she awaits trial, according to the Post-Gazette. Rachel Powell is accused of taking part in the riot and directing rioters with a bullhorn.Powell has been free on home detention as she awaits a trial on federal charges, but now she and her lawyer argue the orders are burdensome, hurting both her family and work obligations.Federal prosecutors allege Powell is a flight risk.
The national housing shortage is a difficult problem, but there are answers out there: Have you considered living in a nunnery?. The Sisters of St. Francis moved out of their beautiful 19th-century Mount Alvernia campus on a hilltop overlooking Millvale in 2018 to a senior living community in Wexford. A New York company bought the property in May 2019, hoping to turn it into a senior care facility. When the pandemic made that venture less attractive, the building was put back up for sale.
LARIMER, Pa. — Seven Pittsburgh-area pizza makers will create pizza masterpieces at GoodTaste! Pittsburgh’s “PizzaFest - A Slice of Delish!”. According to our partners at TribLIVE.com, PizzaFest will be held on June 12 at East End Brewing Co. in Larimer. “PizzaFest is really popular. They come up...
MONROEVILLE, PA (WTRF) — An Allegheny County man was robbed at gunpoint while on his way home and bound with zip ties after leaving his shift at the local mini-mart. The Monroeville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance to solve the gun robbery, kidnapping, and subsequent burglary incident. The victim told police that he […]
A restaurant in Pittsburgh says they have closed one of its locations because of unsafe conditions for teens because of gun violence. Fudge Farm, has two locations in Pittsburgh, including a location at The Waterfront and on East Carson Street, the location the business says they are closing. The restaurant made a public statement on […]
Comments / 0