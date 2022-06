Fire Force is warming up for a full comeback with a third season of the anime, and one cosplay is perfectly ready for it with a fiery take on Princess Hibana! Atsushi Okubo's original manga run of the series came to an end earlier this year, but lucky enough for fans it was soon confirmed that this would be far from all that we would get to see from the franchise. Announced alongside the release of the final volume in Japan, it was confirmed that Fire Force would indeed be returning for a third season of the anime in the near future.

COMICS ・ 1 DAY AGO