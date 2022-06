Last week marked the second anniversary of Black Square Tuesday. In the summer of 2020, design firms and institutions made up of some of the 28 million Instagram users (including myself) posted Black Squares in solidarity with #BlackLivesMatter. Like most other Black folks, I was skeptical of the action as I had experienced performative allyship before. The skepticism was so widespread that publications such as Fast Company, Forbes, and Fortune, the Guardian in the U.K., Elle Australia, and even Goop posted articles explaining what performative allyship was and how allies, especially white allies, could avoid it.

