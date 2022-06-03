ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Leave it better than you found it' — Penny Lane retiring after 16 years rooting for Washburn Rural

By Rafael Garcia, Topeka Capital-Journal
 4 days ago
Penny Lane isn't quite sure why she has a mortgage.

Being a teacher, in Lane's 37 years in education, has never been a 9-to-5 job — with her afterschool and weekend hours often taken over by coaching duties during the first half of her career.

For the past 16 years, though, Lane's life has been on the sidelines not as a coach, but as an athletics and activities director, making sure everything runs smooth for thousands of Washburn Rural High School student athletes and competitors.

"I’ve had people comment that I’m here (at the school) all the time," said Lane, joking. "It would probably be much cheaper to roll out a mat in my office as opposed to paying my mortgage."

It's been enough high school competition to last a lifetime, particularly as the school has been a perennial contender, if not outright champion, in post-season league and state competitions. This year alone, the school won five championships, in dance, boys wrestling, girls basketball, and two- and four-speaker debate.

But as the longtime Washburn Rural athletics and activities director prepares to retire, she knows the school's sports teams and activities are set up for continued success, mostly because of the people behind them.

"It’s having good coaches who build positive relationships with kids," Lane said. "Having good kids who are talented and are willing to work outside of their sports’ seasons. We have that, and we have great parent support, as well as community support and support from our board of education and central office to make sure our facilities are good, safe and ready for our kids to participate."

Penny Lane never had big ambitions to become athletics and activities director

A Wakeeney native, Lane never planned to follow in her parents' footsteps and become a teacher, having her sights set instead on becoming an optometrist.

But after trying out student teaching while at Bethany College, Lane fell in love with education. She started her career at Salina South High School before moving to Topeka to be closer to her husband's family.

Lane is "a math teacher by trade" and even got her masters degree in math instruction, not education administration. She did coach volleyball and girls track and field when she also stepped up as a part time events coordinator for the school, but she still isn't quite sure how she ended up as an athletics and activities director.

"I’m not really sure how that happened," she joked. "I really enjoyed what I did as events coordinator, and then they decided they wanted an administrative position that combined both athletics and activities. I decided a different challenge might be interesting, so I applied, and luckily, I got the job."

In her 16 years in that position, Lane has come to know it as one that involves a great deal of planning, organization and time spent outside of her office supervising events and coordinating competitions. Lane also spent several years on the Kansas High School Activities Association executive board, including a year in which she served as the board's second-ever woman president.

Washburn Rural — an 1,800-student, 6A high school — competes in every sport and activity offered by the KSHSAA, except for gymnastics and the Kansas Association for Youth leadership program.

In other words, Lane kept busy.

"You go from one season to the next, helping all of the coaches and assistant coaches who run those programs," Lane said. "It's almost like being a head coach year round."

Penny Lane prioritized both athletics and activities at Washburn Rural

Students winning trophies — too many to count — has definitely been a nice perk for Lane, but Lane said her favorite part of the job has been watching students grow in skill and character.

"That’s the key — it’s an education-based activity," Lane said. "It’s not a club setting, and it’s very different in that you have to stay eligible with grades and discipline in the classroom. You don’t just show up on a team and participate. You have to attend and pass classes, and you have to be a good citizen."

It's why Lane has emphasized being present and supportive of all of the school's activities and programs, even beyond marquee sports like football and basketball that get the most attention on Friday nights.

Tim Ellis, coach of the school's debate and forensics teams, said Lane has missed few of the team's tournaments in his years leading the program, showing up to introduce herself to other schools' coaches, talk to judges in hospitality suites and even cleaning up after tournaments.

At the program's last end-of-year banquet, the team president even handed Lane a bouquet of flowers to thank her for her constant and enthusiastic support.

"My students know that even though they're not in a box office or marquee sport that thousands of people will show up and watch, there are important authority figures like Penny who are following along and treating us like we are just as important of an activity compared to other things that might bring in more fans or revenue," Ellis said.

Research shows that student involvement is critical to success in school, especially when they can find support groups and caring adults who want to see students succeed beyond a classroom grade.

Lane has made it a mission to help each of Washburn Rural's nearly-2,000 students find that group and mentor.

"Try out for play, be in the musical, play in the band, sing in the choir, try scholars bowl or debate — even if you’re not an athlete, you can find something that gets you connected and hooked in with a solid support group," Lane said.

Coaches: Washburn Rural students succeeded because of Penny Lane

Despite the Friday nights on the sidelines, and despite the long hours at debate tournaments and musicals, Lane takes no credit for the school's many, many successes in competition — on the field and on stage.

"I never have felt like I’ve done anything, because I’m not out there putting in the hours our coaches do with all the practices, summer workouts and off-season coaching," Lane said. "It’s not me. It’s our kids and our coaches who do the work, and I’m in a support role in providing opportunities for them to be the best they can be."

But her coaches and assistants disagree.

Kevin Hedberg, the boys tennis coach, said it's difficult to put a label on the difference Lane has made for the thousands of students who have gone through his and other coaches' programs.

"She's just always been interested in how our kids are doing, and not just from the angle of athletics or activities or forensics, but from the angle of them growing up to be good, successful people," said Hedberg, who himself is retiring after several decades as a teacher and coach.

Jenny Tiller, who coached the school dance team that won a championship in the fall, said she's always known Lane as an extremely supportive director in the 21 years she's worked alongside her.

Lane was particularly instrumental in helping several programs like marching band and dance continue throughout the pandemic, even as other schools suspended their programs during the fraught early days of COVID-19, Tiller said.

"She's advocated for programs, regardless of the income or crowds they bring in," Tiller said. "She's worked hard to make sure students have the spaces, materials and resources they need to succeed."

After Lane retires in late June, Charlie Nimz, an assistant principal at Washburn Rural, will take over. With Nimz' prior experience as an athletics director at Topeka West, Lane said she's confident the school's programs will continue to achieve at high levels.

In the meantime, she's looking forward to about a year of sleep, especially after a school year with many, many postseason matches and games. She may stay away from the sidelines for a while, but she said she'll keep cheering Washburn Rural from wherever she is.

"You hope you leave it better than you found it," Lane said, "and when I found it, it was already in a great spot."

Rafael Garcia is an education reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal. He can be reached at rgarcia@cjonline.com. Follow him on Twitter at @byRafaelGarcia.

