Conditions are Ripe For High Wildfire Season Come September

A United States Navy sailor was killed and four others were injured in a car crash in San Diego County. The crash unfolded on the I-8 Freeway in an unincorporated area known as Jacumba Hot Springs, where the sailors were returning from training at Camp Billy Machen in Niland at the time. On Saturday, the Navy identified the victim as Electronics Technician 2nd Class John Deltoro, a 29-year-old August, Georgia native. Deltoro enlisted in 2012. The four others remain hospitalized, two of whom were in critical condition. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the Deltoro family and our injured teammates," said Rear Admiral H.W. Howard III in a statement. "John was one of our best combat support technicians, enabling our force to conduct highly complex and high-risk missions in the Nation's defense."The cause of the crash was still not immediately known.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO