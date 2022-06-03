ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Conditions are Ripe For High Wildfire Season Come September

By MacKenzie Elmer
Voice of San Diego
Voice of San Diego
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The U.S. national drought early-warning information system, called NIDIS, gave a rundown Thursday on when much of the Southwest will experience conditions that heighten the potential for wildfire. Drought is one of the main drivers because less water means drier soils, drier plants and drier air, all conditions that...

voiceofsandiego.org

Voice of San Diego

Voice of San Diego

San Diego, CA
ABOUT

Voice of San Diego is a nonprofit news organization delivering groundbreaking investigative journalism and in-depth analysis for the San Diego region.

 https://www.voiceofsandiego.org/

