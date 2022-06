CONCORD, N.H. — U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, D-New Hampshire, filed Monday to seek a sixth term in Congress. Cheered on by dozens of supporters as she made her way into the secretary of state's office to file for her sixth term on Capitol Hill, Kuster said she's not taking any chances, and even though she has won in every cycle since 2012, she's always viewed her 2nd District seat as competitive.

