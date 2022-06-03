ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Francis Mass Shooting Suspect Targeted Doctor Who He Blamed For Pain, Police Say

By News On 6
 4 days ago
A city is in mourning after a mass shooting on the Saint Francis campus left five people, including the shooter, dead on Wednesday afternoon. Tulsa police have released new details about the timeline of the events that unfolded.

Tulsa Police say the gunman, who officers identified as Michael Louis, was a patient who was unhappy with the care he received and returned to the hospital to kill his doctor and anyone who got in his way.

According to officers, Louis went to see Dr. Preston Phillips about two weeks ago for back surgery. Over the course of several days, police say Louis called Phillips several times asking for more treatment because he was still in pain.

On Sunday, police say Louis bought a handgun at a pawnshop. According to police, he called the doctor again on Wednesday reiterating that he was still in pain.

From there, police say Louis purchased an rifle at 2 p.m. and less than three hours later, at 4:52 p.m., he walked onto the second floor of the Natalie building at Saint Francis and began shooting.

Police say Louis shot and killed four people and then shot and killed himself in less than ten minutes.

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said officers found a letter in his pocket saying he had come to the building with the intent to kill Dr. Phillips and anyone who got in his way.

Within an hour, Muskogee Police got a call about a possible bomb planted in Louis' home in Muskogee.

Police say Louis did not have a criminal history, just several traffic tickets in Oklahoma and New Jersey.

The CEO of Saint Francis says the people who were killed were some of the best people in the world and because of Michael Louis, they are now gone.

