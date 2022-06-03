EDITORIAL: Cops at school — now, more than ever

Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office school resource officer Michelle Escamilla signs a graduating senior's shirt on the last day of class last month at Eaglecrest High School in Aurora. (Timothy Hurst / The Denver Gazette)

Gazette readers this week were treated to an uplifting profile of a Colorado woman whose career path has taken her from full-time mom, to published author, to her latest calling — campus cop.

Michelle Escamilla is a sheriff’s deputy who served this past school year at a high school as its on-duty resource officer. As readers learned, the job is about a lot more than patrolling the halls. It’s also about lending a shoulder, an ear and, at times, some heartfelt advice to kids at a vulnerable and awkward age.

Her experience as a parent on some days came into play as much as her training as a peace officer. Whether someone was dealing with a breakup or was angry because they got in trouble in class, The Gazette’s report notes, Escamilla was willing to lend a hand and get someone back on track.

"Michelle is real with them and doesn't sugarcoat things," a fellow officer told The Gazette. "She just does the small things that get kids, even the disrespectful ones, to listen to her.”

Parents could rest assured Escamilla also stood ready to do the big things for the kids. That includes the biggest thing of all — protecting them from harm.

On the heels of last week’s unspeakable tragedy at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, it should comfort parents to know that at a lot of schools here in Colorado, law enforcement is on campus, ready to defend children against the unthinkable.

No security is absolute, of course; police in the Texas community now are facing questions about their delay before entering a classroom where a gunman was holed up. Yet, stationing cops on campus at many of Colorado’s K-12 schools can provide a buffer. It quite literally can place those trained personnel in between the children and imminent danger.

Escamilla, a deputy with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, was stationed at Eaglecrest High School in the Cherry Creek School District, serving Aurora and suburban Denver. She’ll miss working around the kids after returning to street patrol next fall to better align her work schedule with the needs of her own children at home.

But school resource officers much like her will continue to walk school halls, befriend students and build bridges to surrounding neighborhoods in communities throughout Colorado. From Colorado Springs and Pueblo, to Fort Collins along the Front Range; from suburban Jefferson County to Grand Junction on the Western Slope, law officers on campus are prepared to shield our children from the very worst.

They’re ready to lend assistance on nearby streets, too. Just last November, in the terrifying wake of a shooting in Aurora that left six teenagers wounded at a park near Aurora Central High School, a school resource officer assigned to that campus rushed to the scene. The officer saved the life of one of the gunshot victims by applying a tourniquet in the nick of time.

It’s troubling cops won’t be on campus in Colorado’s largest school district, Denver’s. The district’s hyper-politicized school board voted in 2020 to remove 18 Denver police serving at district schools, placing their students in jeopardy to appease the city’s anti-cop political fringe.

Let’s hope the Texas tragedy serves as a wakeup call to Denver’s school board. No less than our children’s safety is at stake.