Little Falls speech team members headed to national tournament

 4 days ago
For the first time ever, the Little Falls Speech team has qualified individuals to compete at the National Speech and Debate Tournament to be held June 12 - 17, in Louisville, Kentucky. These members qualified at the Northern Lights District Tournament held in Moorhead in March.

The students representing both Little Falls and the Northern Lights district tournament, are juniors Ellis Meyer and Paige Kraus in dramatic interpretation and sophomore MaKaila Marquette in program oral interpretation. Madelyn Ploof has been selected to join her teammates and will compete in the supplementary category of spoken word poetry.

Coach by Anjanette Kraus and Lauren Stanislawski, the speech team has been a member of the National Speech and Debate Association since 2012. The association is an honor society that offers competition at both the district and national levels, provides learning resources to both students and coaches of speech and debate, and has an extensive alumni network consisting of celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey and Zac Efron to Broadway stars such as Idina Menzel, as well as current supreme court justices.

In order to qualify for the national tournament, students must first earn enough points throughout the speech season in order to be eligible to compete in the district tournament. At the district tournament, speakers compete in several rounds within their designated category for the coveted top three spots. The Northern Lights district consists of 31 active schools from the northern metro to Thief River Falls.

While speech is also a Minnesota State High School activity, the National Speech and Debate Association is a separate entity. The Little Falls Speech team will be looking for sponsors to help offset the cost of competing on the national stage.

