THE 10: From a carnival bash to dinner & a show, what to do in Bay County this week

Your guide to the top 10 things to do, places to go for entertainment events, concerts, festivals, and activities in Bay County.

FRIDAY, June 3

Stroll through 3 new Center for the Arts exhibits

5-7 p.m. June 3 at the Panama City Center for the Arts, 19 E. Fourth Street in Panama City. The Center for the Arts will host a free artists reception to celebrate the opening of three exhibits. Complimentary wine and refreshments will be provided.

More on the exhibits:Bay Arts Alliance to unveil 3 new Center for the Arts exhibits. Learn about the artists.

Another new exhibit in PCB:Bodies Human: National exhibit puts bones, organs on display in Panama City Beach

Paintings by Christence Taylor will be displayed in the main gallery, Terry Knight will be displaying pieces in the Miller gallery, and in the cafe mini exhibit will be works by Shiloh Murrell. All three exhibits will be on display through June 25.

For additional information, call 850-640-3670 or visit www.pccenterforthearts.com.

Relax with some blues at Barracuda Beach

9 p.m. to midnight June 3 at Barracuda Beach Bar and Grill, 6628 Thomas Drive in Panama City Beach. Enjoy a night of great food, strong drinks and hot rockin' blues with Kelly & The Healers performing live.

For additional information, call 850-249-3343 or visit barracudabeachpcb.com.

5 p.m. at Dat Cajun Place, 2705 Thomas Drive in Panama City Beach. The restaurant will host a crawfish boil with all the fixings: corn, potatoes, sausage and mushrooms. Plates are sold by the pound. $9.95 for 1 pound, $28.50 for 3 pounds or $44.95 for 5 pounds.

Rhett Flash will entertain on the deck from 6-9 p.m. and the Jetstream Band will perform from 6-10 p.m. inside.

For additional information, call 850-588-5314 or visit: datcajunplace.com.

SATURDAY, June 4

Enjoy dinner and a show with Todd Herendeen's Tribute to the Legends of Rock & Country

6:30 p.m. June 4 at the Todd Herendeen Theatre, 8010 Front Beach Road in Panama City Beach. Todd Herendeen will perform his tribute to the Legends of Rock & Country Show and dinner, featuring Cash, Orbison, Holly, The King and more. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with dinner at 7 p.m. and show at 8 p.m.

Tickets for adult dinner and show are $42.95, show only $29.95, children age 5-15 dinner and show $24.95, and child show only $19.95. Tickets can be purchased by phone or at www.toddherendeentheatre.com.

For additional information, call 850-381-0310.

Grab your cowboy hat and head to HOH for a live performance by Mark Owens

9 p.m. to midnight June 4 at the House of Henry, 431 Harrison Ave. in Panama City. Grab a HOH $4 #PintsThatRock special and enjoy some live country music by Mark Owens.

For additional information, call 850-481-1602 or visit www.hohpub.com.

Longleaf Drive to perform live at Mosey's

8-11 p.m., June 4 at Mosey's Downtown, 425 Grace Ave. in Panama City. Mosey's Downtown is back. Drop in and grab some great food and cold beer while listening to some bluegrass music with a twist of rock featuring Longleaf Drive performing live.

For additional information, call 850-215-0425 or visit Mosey's Downtown on Facebook.

SUNDAY, June 5

Step right up at the History Class Birthday Bash Carnival!

2-5 p.m. June 5 at History Class Brewing Company, 6 E. Fourth St. in Panama City. To celebrate its second anniversary, History Class Brewing is hosting a birthday bash carnival to support The Science & Discovery Center of Northwest Florida.

This family-friendly event will feature carnival and midway games for adults and kids, tons of prizes, plus cotton candy, aerial acrobats, axe-throwing, balloon art, magic and even a Dan-dunk-tank. It's free to attend, and you can play any of the games for a cash donation to Science & Discovery Center.

For additional information, call 850-801-2337 or visit www historyclass.beer.com.

TUESDAY, June 7

Enjoy a live concert in the park at the Panama City Beach Summer Concert Series

7-9 p.m. at Aaron Bessant Park, 500 W. Park Drive in Panama City Beach (adjacent to Pier Park). Visit Panama City Beach will kick off its Summer Concert series with Anthony Peebles performing live in the amphitheater. This is a free concert. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy the sounds of summer music. Coolers, food and pets are welcome.

For additional information, call 850-233-5070

Vote for your favorite ride at Bike Night

5:30 to 8:30 p.m. June 7 at the Rib Crib, 532 N. Tyndall Parkway in Callaway. Ribs & Rides will host Bike Night at the Rib Crib with a fun night of bikes, barbecue, music and games. Peoples Choice award given at 8 p.m.

For additional information, call 850-215-4122 or visit www.ribcrib.com.

THURSDAY, June 9

Unwind with some comic relief at the Taproom Comedy Show!

7:30 p.m. June 9 at the Taproom, 1010 Beck Ave. in Panama City. Jason Hedden Comedy along with Panama City Comedy will present hilarious regional and national touring comedians at Taproom. A food truck will be on site. Tickets are $15 per person and are available at eventbrite.com.

For additional information, call 850-481-0421.