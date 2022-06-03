ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petoskey, MI

Area students compete, win honors in orchestra Young Artist Competition

By The Petoskey News-Review
PETOSKEY — Eight young area musicians competed in the Great Lakes Chamber Orchestra’s annual Charles F. Davis Young Artist Competition held Sunday, April 24, at the Petoskey United Methodist Church. The contest featured junior and senior divisions.

Saxophonist Karlie Thomas of Charlevoix won top honors in the senior division. She played an alto saxophone, performing “Scaramouche” (second and third movements) by Darius Milhaud. Her instructor is Tom Harder.

Runner-up in the senior division was cellist Lena Sytsma-Reed, also of Charlevoix. She performed “Concerto in C Minor, 1st Movement”, by J.C. Bach.

In the junior division, violinist Blaise Sytsma-Reed of Charlevoix took first place. She performed “Concerto in G Major” by Joseph Haydn. Both Sytsma-Reed siblings are students in the Dorothy Gerber Strings Program.

Eeva Rintala also participated in the junior division. Other senior division contestants included Addelaide Kolka, Sora Ostrander, Alexander Sweeney, and Claire Ledingham.

Winners receive music scholarships. Thomas and Lena Sytsma-Reed were invited to perform with the orchestra in a future concert.

Orchestra violinist Maggie Stewart organized and emceed the event. Judges included three core GLCO musicians, including Lynn Hansen (oboe), Tim Mocny (percussion), and Kaylee Erlewein (violin).

Providing musical performance and educational opportunities for Northern Michigan students plays an important role in fulfilling the orchestra’s mission, according to executive irector Judith Zorn.

“There are many talented student musicians in our local area,” said Zorn. “We appreciate the time and effort students take to prepare for this event. Hats off to their music instructors.”

The competition is named after the late Charles F. “Chuck” Davis, a longtime and beloved area music educator. According to orchestra founder Robert Pattengale, Davis was a valuable volunteer assisting with the now defunct Northern Michigan Youth Orchestra.

“Davis moved from Kalamazoo where he served on the Kalamazoo Youth Orchestra board for years and that brought him to our informal board when he moved to Boyne City,” Pattengale said of the contest’s namesake.

“We were in the process of applying for nonprofit status when Crooked Tree hired their music instructor, Karen Johnson. Chuck came to our office almost daily where he answered the phone and supported the idea of the competition. He continued as the youth orchestra became a subset of Crooked Tree Arts Center.”

For more information about the Great Lakes Chamber Orchestra, visit www.glcorchestra.org.

