In wake of Uvalde shooting, Bay officials talk school safety and protocols for active shooters

PANAMA CITY — Following the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting on May 24, Bay County law enforcement and Bay District Schools officials said finding ways to keep students safe remains their top priority.

During the Superintendent's Summit on Thursday, Sheriff Tommy Ford and Bay County Sheriff's Office Capt. Steve Harbuck gave a presentation on school safety and the protocols in place for active shooters.

In Uvalde, an 18-year-old gunman entered Robb Elementary School and killed 19 children and two teachers before he was killed by law enforcement officers. While there never has been an active shooter at a Bay County school, law enforcement officials said they remain vigilant and up to date in their training.

Superintendent Bill Husfelt said school safety has become a major topic of discussion at the summit.

"It just brings a peace of mind knowing that if something, God forbid, happens that our folks are prepared and willing to do what they need to do to protect everyone," Husfelt said. "And so, while we know we cannot 100% prevent everything from happening, we can be prepared and I don't believe there's another district in this country that's more prepared than we are for any situation dealing with school safety."

Ford said there is a school resource deputy dispatched at every school. Officers also are required to do realistic active shooter training each summer.

"We have trained probably for the last 10 years every summer, we do active shooter training. It's required of all deputies, and the superintendent was gracious enough to let us use the school and our deputies go into that school because that's the type of environment that they would have to respond to," Ford said.

Ford says they learn from every school shooting and modify their training.

2 key programs in place

During Thursday's presentation, Ford discussed two major programs implemented to help increase school safety in Bay County: the School Guard Program and the Guardian Program.

The School Guard Program is an alert system that school administrators and certain teachers have on their phones to alert law enforcement directly if an active shooter situation were to occur.

While it doesn't replace 911, Ford said it is faster than 911 because it goes straight to law enforcement officers' phones instead of going to the Emergency Operations Center radio first.

"If a district employee activates a School Guard alert system, every law enforcement officer in Bay County, whether or not they're on duty or off duty, not dependent on what agency they work for, their phone goes off with an alert," Ford said. "They respond and it brings up a map and it shows us exactly where that teacher is calling from."

The Guardian Program allows certain teachers, staff and administrators to do the same active shooter training as law enforcement, completing six weeks of vigorous training in the summer.

"(They) have to score better on their firearms qualifications than a law enforcement officer, and go through the same accurate shooter type training that we do," Ford said.

They are paired with a school resource deputy during the training.

Students' safety is job No. 1, officials say

Ford said it was the Parkland High School shooting on Feb. 14, 2018, that especially affected him, having a conversation with Husfelt the following day about how to better protect Bay County students.

"I've been sheriff for six years and we've been through a lot of hurricanes and our own active shooters, not in the schools thank goodness. With the pandemic, a lot of challenges as a community and that's as sheriff," Ford said. "Protection of our kids is what keeps me up at night the most. It has caused me the most stress and I'm really proud of where we are in the district and the priority that we place on school safety, both at the district level, in the sheriff's office as well as our partners with the police departments."

Reflecting on the Uvalde massacre, Harbuck said his team is committed to protecting Bay County students and believes their training will serve them well in case of an active shooter.

Ford said he is determined to continue protecting students.

"I feel good about where we're at," Ford said. "We can't totally prevent these things from happening. What we can do is raise awareness and be prepared to respond in the best possible manner."

Husfelt said students' safety remains job No. 1.

"There's nothing more important than taking care of the safety and well-being of our students. That's our top priority," Husfelt said. "I mean, everything else is secondary and I mean everything else."

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: In wake of Uvalde shooting, Bay officials talk school safety and protocols for active shooters