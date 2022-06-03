ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City News Herald

How sweet it is! New farmers market starts Sunday in SweetBay community

By Ebonee Burrell, The News Herald
Panama City News Herald
Panama City News Herald
 4 days ago

PANAMA CITY — Anchored Market Ventures is bringing its fourth farmers market to Bay County.

Market Square at SweetBay will have its grand opening on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Academy Square, 1980 Discovery Loop in Panama City. You can explore the new market's selections while shopping with friends and family and enjoying the live entertainment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sRyVh_0fzHIXU900

New 30A market: South Walton County has a new farmers market. Here are details on the Monday market

Sounds of summer: Panama City Beach concert series returns and the lineup is impressive

The market's grand opening will include about 40 local vendors selling fresh produce, home décor, woodwork, handmade jewelry, hand-poured candles, homemade soaps, baked goods, artisan breads, health and wellness items, local honey and much more. In addition, the market will feature live music and food trucks, including Melissa Kusina's Filipino American Cuisine food truck.

Bill Davenport, owner of Anchored Market Ventures, the company that oversees Market Square at SweetBay and three additional farmers markets in Bay County, said he decided to open another market in town to expand shopping locally within the community.

"There's a lot of growth between Panama City and Lynn Haven, and we wanted to bridge the gap in those areas, so having another quality market was the key," Davenport said. "We realized that SweetBay was in a great area to host a farmers market that would be accessible to many people."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ghYkO_0fzHIXU900

Market Square at SweetBay is scheduled to operate every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Labor Day weekend. Davenport said he intends to adjust the hours after Labor Day and continue the market twice a month during the winter months.

Looking into Market Square's future, Davenport hopes the market will eventually move to a larger area while working with developers in phases to expand in the SweetBay community. Davenport said he looks forward to the opportunity for the market to grow with more vendors, food trucks and live music each week.

"I think this will greatly impact the community because it gives another option for people to get locally sourced items," he said. "There's not a lot of Sunday farmers markets in Bay County, so we're bringing something locally that's really in the heart of Panama City and Lynn Haven."

In addition to Market Square at SweetBay, Anchored Market Ventures runs the Panama City Farmers Market, Callaway Farmers Market and Market on the Meadows and operates year-round throughout the week. Davenport described the farmers markets as a huge hit since starting up the initial markets, growing to have about 85 vendors participating each week.

The two original markets formed two years ago with the Panama City Farmers Market held every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Gateway and McKenzie Park on Harrison Avenue in downtown Panama City, and the Callaway Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every second and fourth Sunday each month at 856 N. Tyndall Parkway in the Anytime Fitness Parking lot.

Last June, the company added Market on the Meadows, which takes place Tuesday evenings from 5-9 p.m. on the Meadows Golf Course at the intersection of Magnolia Beach Road and Delwood Beach Road in Panama City Beach.

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: How sweet it is! New farmers market starts Sunday in SweetBay community

Comments / 0

Related
WJHG-TV

WestRock Panama City Paper Mill ceases operations

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The whistle has blown at the Panama City Paper Mill for the last time. After providing hundreds of jobs for many generations, the Bay County staple is now officially closed. “It is certainly a heartbreaking day, not only for the community but for those employees,”...
WMBB

Sinkhole spreading on 13th Street in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Residents along 13th Street have a new challenge on their roadway. A sinkhole opened up over the weekend between Fairy Avenue and Fairland Avenue. Residents said it got a lot bigger Monday afternoon. The sinkhole is behind a speed bump, so it may not even seen until it’s too late. […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Bay Pride event to take place in Panama City

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– June is Pride Month and it is a time to celebrate and accept members of the LGBTQ+ communities locally. The LGBTQ Center of Bay County is hosting a Bay Pride event at McKenzie Park, June 11 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event’s main goal is to promote love and […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farmers Market#Market Square#Labor Day Weekend#Panama City#Sweetbay#Anchored Market Ventures#Discovery Loop#Filipino American#Cuisine
WMBB

Callaway officials see exciting future

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Several new businesses are popping up along Tyndall Parkway. Callaway City Manager, Ed Cook, said on top of the new Whataburger, Slim Chickens, Burger King and Aldi, more is on the way. “We’re working to build the community back after Hurricane Michael and Callaway has such a bright future it’s just […]
wdhn.com

Businesses relocate due to planned Hwy. 52 four-lane

GENEVA CO., Ala. (WDHN) — Later this year, the long-anticipated four-lane of Highway 52 from Malvern to Hartford will get underway. Recently, Rhonda Hendrix and her family moved their “long time” produce business to a brand, new location across the street from Highway 52 in Slocomb. The...
SLOCOMB, AL
wdhn.com

New Panama City exhibit displays real human bodies

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Twenty-five years ago, the preserved humans inside the Laketown Wharf Events Center were alive. Now, they’re science on display. “They’re not really too graphic from what people think when they see that we have a body exhibit here,” Bodies Human Exhibit Manager Kunal Patel said. “It’s meant to be educational and fun.”
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Take advantage of hurricane tax holiday while it lasts

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 2022 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday is underway in the Sunshine State. The state permits certain items to be tax-free so you can be prepared during hurricane season. Flagala General Manager Matt Coleman said the store is stocked with items listed on the...
niceville.com

Bay County traffic advisory for June 5-11

BAY COUNTY, Fla. — Motorists will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Bay and Jackson counties June 5-11 as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Bay County:. — State Road (S.R.) 390 Widening from Jenks Avenue to S.R. 77.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Escambia Co. urging residents to prepare for Hurricane Season

Pensacola, Fla. (WKRG) – Escambia County officials are urging residents to prepare for the hurricane season ahead. Officials note that hurricane season will span from June 1 to Nov. 30. “Hurricane season has returned and we want residents to follow these three steps in preparation for any big storm: Know Your Zone, Know Your Home […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
wuwf.org

As the new Baptist Hospital goes up, what happens to the old?

Work is underway by Baptist Healthcare to find another use for its facility on Moreno Street once the new hospital opens in about 18 months. Providing the update were a pair of Baptist vice presidents: Brett Aldridge, strategy and business development; and Jen Grove — external relations. Aldridge says the plan for the old hospital began when plans were being made for a new facility.
PENSACOLA, FL
getthecoast.com

City of Fort Walton Beach approves $1,500,000 workforce housing incentive fund

On Tuesday, May 24, 2022, the Fort Walton Beach City Council unanimously approved by a $1.5 million workforce housing incentive fund. This workforce housing incentive fund allows developers with plans for housing projects to potentially gain financial incentives from the City of Fort Walton Beach if the project meets the required number of units for workforce housing.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
niceville.com

Okaloosa and Walton traffic advisory for June 5-11

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. — Motorists will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Okaloosa County and Walton County as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road (S.R.) 85 Improvements from S.R. 123 to Hospital Drive. Drivers...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Underwater magic comes to life in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Growing up surrounded by the world’s most beautiful beaches may have had some people dreaming of one day becoming a mermaid. That dream is a reality for two local women. “This is the best thing I could ever wish for in the world,”...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Crash reported in Panama City Beach on Thomas Drive

UPDATE: PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla, (WMBB) — An Ohio woman and child are both in the hospital Monday night after they were hit by a pick-up truck. It happened about 11 a.m. near the intersection of Thomas Drive and Hurt Street. The 37-year-old woman and 3-year old boy were trying to cross Thomas Drive in […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Panama City nightclub closes indefinitely

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Vibez Nightclub in Panama City has closed its door indefinitely. This announcement comes just a day after the city and police department held a news conference about a fight inside the nightclub. Five people were arrested and eight more are wanted on charges of rioting.
niceville.com

Whiskey Joe’s Bar and Grill now open on Pensacola Beach

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. – Whiskey Joe’s Bar and Grill restaurant is now open on Pensacola Beach. Located at 400 Quietwater Beach Road, at the Pensacola Beach Boardwalk, Whiskey Joe’s is a casual, waterfront beach bar known for its “Floribbean” inspired cuisine, tropical libations, and relaxed island vibes.
PENSACOLA BEACH, FL
WMBB

EXCLUSIVE: Florida State Senator George Gainer announces retirement

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — State Senator George Gainer (R — Panama City) announced Monday that he will not be seeking another term in office. Gainer sat down with News 13’s Amy Hoyt for an exclusive interview about his decision and his time in office. Gainer, a former Bay County Commissioner and the former owner […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
Destin Log

Boathouse Summer Slam Fishing Tournament off to slamming start

The fourth annual Boathouse Summer Slam Fishing Tournament got off to a great start on June 1 with 25 boats entered and fish coming in daily. “So far, so fun,” said Amber Helton, event planner and weighmaster for the Boathouse Summer Slam. “I’ve been weighing in nice snappers and grouper each day. And registering boats each day … growing participation.”
DESTIN, FL
Panama City News Herald

Panama City News Herald

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
415K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Panama, FL from Panama City News-Herald.

 http://newsherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy