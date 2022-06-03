Four-legged detective: Panama City PD gets new K-9; residents to pick name on Facebook

PANAMA CITY — There is a new furry and four-legged member of the Panama City Police Department.

According to Cpl. Ben McCloy, the department's K-9 unit now has three dogs, the newest of which joined the ranks last week. Unnamed as of Wednesday, the 12-week-old male beagle will serve as a single-purpose K-9, meaning he will focus on narcotic detection and not criminal apprehension.

The other two pups already in the unit — Rex, 2, and Boris, 3 — are dual-purpose Belgian malinois K-9s who do both.

"(K-9s) are another tool, (and) they can do things that humans can't do," McCloy said of their role in the department. "They can smell certain things. ... They're much faster than us. They're more agile than us. They can search buildings much faster than us and more efficiently than we can."

The new K-9 was announced by the department in a Facebook post on Monday that welcomed members of the public to suggest names. These will be narrowed down to four choices, and residents will be able to vote for their favorite sometime this week.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the post had almost 260 reactions, about 480 comments and 15 shares.

Suggested names included Cash, Honor, Buster, Ace, Kilo and Rosco.

"We could have named him in house, but we just wanted to involve the public and give (residents) the opportunity to chip in on social media," said Ken McVay, PCPD spokesman.

McCloy noted that the K-9 will be sent off to a detection school for training that will last from four to six weeks. This was not yet scheduled. Once his training is complete, the beagle will undergo additional training at the department every month.

PCPD officials said the beagle was donated to the department at no cost to residents.

While the beagle might be a single-purpose K-9, McCloy said he is a more social breed than the malinoises. This will allow the department to bring the new dog in the public more, including educational settings.

"(We'll) take the dog into schools to help promote the police department, and let people know what we do and what the purpose of the dog is," McCloy said. "It (helps) build a bond with the community in (one of the) the best ways we can.

"... We want to be as open and transparent as we can and help people realize these dogs are tools, and they help get narcotics off the street."

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: Four-legged detective: Panama City PD gets new K-9; residents to pick name on Facebook