Auburn baseball vs. Southeastern Louisiana in Auburn Regional: Live score updates

AUBURN — Auburn baseball's stay in the SEC Tournament lasted shorter than it would have liked. It didn't hurt the Tigers much when Selection Monday rolled around, however.

Despite losing three of its last four games, including a loss to Kentucky in its lone SEC Tournament game, Auburn received the No. 14 national seed in the NCAA Tournament. This weekend, the Tigers (37-19) are hosting their first regional since 2010.

Auburn will look to turn its momentum around in Friday's regional opener vs. No. 4 seed Southeastern Louisiana (6 p.m., ESPN+). The Lions (30-29) won the Southland Conference Tournament championship to qualify for their first NCAA Tournament in five years, and have beaten Arkansas and Ole Miss this season.

Junior righthander Trace Bright, who is 3-4 with a 4.64 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 70 innings, has been announced as the Tigers' starter. Southeastern Louisiana is projected to send out freshman lefty Adam Guth (4-1, 5.13 ERA).

No. 3 seed Florida State beat No. 2 UCLA, 5-3, in the opening game of the regional. The winner of Auburn-Southeastern Louisiana will face Florida State at 6 p.m. Saturday, while the loser takes on UCLA in an elimination game Saturday at 11 a.m.

