strong>MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say there were two fatal shootings in Minneapolis in a three-hour span overnight. (credit: CBS) The first shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. near the 2500 block of Cedar Avenue South. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, a man in his late 20s was shot multiple times and taken to a hospital, where he died. Police said there were reports of a vehicle speeding away from the scene after shots were fired. (credit: CBS) The second shooting happened around 12:20 a.m. Sunday near Loring Park. Police responded to reports of gunfire near West 14th and Willow streets. Officers found a man dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office identified the victim Monday as 34-year-old Malcolm Dewayne Andrews. No arrests were made in either shooting, and both are being investigated. Police say these deaths mark the 37th and 38th homicides in Minneapolis this year.

2 DAYS AGO