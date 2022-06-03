Three pitchers combine for no-hitter as Notre Dame tops Danville in South Division baseball

Caden Schwenker pitched six innings of no-hit ball, then got relief help from Owen Gulick and Jeremiah Crow for a combined no-hitter as Notre Dame High School held off Danville, 4-2, in an SEI Superconference South Division baseball game Thursday at Danville.

Crow led the Nikes at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a double. Dylan Kipp had a triple for the Nikes.

Schwenker allowed two runs and fanned 12 in his six inning of work. Crow retired the only batter he faced in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Jaden Bauer took the loss for the Bears. In 4 1/3 inning, he allowed three hits and two runs and struck out 10.

Notre Dame (2-3 overall, 2-2 South Division) plays Monday at Class 1A's sixth-ranked New London.

Danville (1-3, 1-3) travels to Keosauqua Friday to play Van Buren County.

BURLINGTON 14-7, KEOKUK 7-2: The Grayhounds erupted for 21 runs on 16 hits to sweep a Southeast Conference doubleheader from the Chiefs at Joyce Park in Keokuk.

In the opener, Alex Fawcett, Mateo Rascon, Brock Dengler and Moise Cordero each had two hits for the Grayhounds. Fawcett scored three runs, while Rascon, Jacob Zahner and Brock Krieger each scored a pair of runs. Dengler drove in two runs. Fawcett had a double, while Owen Fawcett had a triple. Zach Leuschen picked up the win, scattering four hits, and fanning eight in four innings.

Blake Chase, Zach Meyer and Brenton Hoard each had two hits for the Chiefs. Hoard had a pair of doubles, while Chase, Meyers and Miller Giesler each had a double.

In the nightcap, Alex Fawcett had two hits, including a double, and Noah Nixon added a double to lead the Grayhounds. Alex Fawcett, Rascon, Hunter Ford, Zahner, Krieger and Nixon each drove in a run. Kyler Schwartz got the win, allowing four hits and one earned run in five innings.

Cole Gillenwater went 2-for-3 with a double for the Chiefs, while Meyers and Giesler also had doubles.

BHS (5-3 overall, 4-0 SEC) hosts Fairfield on Monday. Keokuk (3-3, 0-2) plays Monday at Mount Pleasant.

CARDINAL 5, WEST BURLINGTON 1: Jace Figuereo went 2-for-4 with a double, but the Falcons came up short in a South Division loss to the Comets at Eldon.

Kaleb Allen drove in Levi Fletcher-Bates for the Falcons' lone run in the fifth inning.

Hunter Shipley took the loss, scattering three hits and allowing two earned runs in three innings. Hayden Vandenberg pitched the final three innings, allowing one hit and one unearned run while fanning seven.

NO. 6 NEW LONDON 13, KEOTA 8: Ryan Richey went 2-for-3 with a home run, scored twice and drove in three runs to lead the Tigers to a non-conference win over the Eagles at Keota.

New London trailed, 4-0, after two innings and 8-3 after four innings.

Dereck Santiago also went 2-for-3 and scored a pair of runs for the Tigers. Seth Bailey, Tucker Gibbar, Carter Allen and Brendon Richey also scored two runs, while Brendan Richey drove in four runs, Allen knocked in two and Gibbar had an RBI.

Bailey picked up the win in relief, going 1 2/3 inning, allowing two hits and two walks and striking out one.

PREP SOFTBALL

BURLINGTON12-12, KEOKUK 1-0: The Grayhounds swept a Southeast Conference doubleheader from the Chiefs at Joyce Park in Keokuk.

Saydee Plummer picked up the win in the opener to improve to 3-0. She also had a pair of hits, including a double, and drove in a run.

Aubrey Hester went 4-for-4 for the Grayhounds, while Hannah Heuvelmann, Mady Taeger, Sophie Brown and Ava Moffett each had two hits. Morgan Schroeder and Taeger drove in a pair of runs, while Heuevelmann, Brown and Moffett each had an RBI.

Ada Wood took the loss for Keokuk.

In the three-inning nightcap, Taeger, Hester and Emily Mosley each had a pair of hits. Jaelyn Hines had a double and and RBI. Taeger, Hester, Mosley, Schroeder and Brown each drove in a run. Hester picked up the win.

NO. 5 WEST BURLINGTON-NOTRE DAME 9, CARDINAL 3: Class 3A's fifth-ranked Falcons battled back from a 2-0 deficit in the top of the fifth inning to take a South Division win at Eldon.

Lauren Summers and Lauren Krieger each had four hits for the Falcons. Summers drove in four runs and scored a run, while Krieger scored three runs. Elise Oleson had three hits and two RBIs, while Reagan Engberg and Anna Engberg each had two hits and drove in a run. Madalynn Knapp scored a run for the Falcons.

Summer scattered six hits and allowed three earned runs while walking one and striking out four.

CENTRAL LEE 2, VAN BUREN COUNTY 0: Meghan Hop had three hits and picked up the win in the circle as the Lady Hawks blanked the Warriors in a South Division game at Donnellson.

Carlee Pezley had two hits for the Lady Hawks, while Bella Steffensmeier drove in two runs and Kenna Sandoval drove in one.

Annabelle Cormier had a double for one of the Warriors' two hits.

HOLY TRINITY 11, NEW LONDON 5: Brooke Mueller had two hits and scored three runs and Anna Sobczak had two hits and scored twice in the Crusaders' South Division win over the Tigers at South Park in West Point.

Jenna DiPrima had a pair of doubles and drove in three runs for the Crusaders. Laura Mehmert had two hits, including a triple. Halie Cain had a triple and two RBIs, while Kayla Box had a triple and a double, scored two runs and drove in two runs. Mary Hellige picked up the win, allowing seven hits and three earned runs.

Sophie Malott went 2-for-3 with a double and scored twice for the Tigers, while Olivia Hester went 2-for-4 with a double.

COLUMBUS/WACO 7, WAPELLO 2: Lily Coil went 3-for-4 with a double and a home run, scored three runs and drove in two to lead the Wildcats to a North Division win over the Arrows in Columbus Junction.

Sera Vela had two hits and scored twice for the Wildcats, while Kennedy Woepking also had two hits. Libby White and Audrey Hoback each drove in a pair of runs.

Ada Boysen and Serah Shafer each had two hits for the Arrows, while Morgan Richenberger and Emily Hemphill each drove in a run. Hemphill had a double and Shafer had a triple.

NO. 12 LOUISA-MUSCATINE 16, LONE TREE 7: Class 2A's Falcons won a North Division slugfest over the Lions at Lone Tree.

Morgan Stecher and Lily Fischer each had three hits for the Falcons, while McKenna Hohenadel, Kenzie Kissell, Jersey Lessenger and Piper Brant each had two hots.Kissell drove in four runs, while Lessenger drove in three and Stecher drove in two. Hohenadel scored three runs, while Kissell, Lessenger, Stecher, Fischer, Madi Eicherlberger and Autumn Peterson each scored two runs. Lessenger and Stecher each had home runs.

Fischer picked up the win, allowing six hits and two earned runs in four innings.

WASHINGTON 13-18, MOUNT PLEASANT 1-6: The Demons swept the Panthers in a Southeast Conference doubleheader at Washington.

In the opener, Bethany Drury went 2-for-2 with a double and stole a base for the Panthers, while Kynlee White stole a pair of bases. Myah Starr took the loss, allowing four earned runs on four hits.

In the nightcap, Drury had a triple, Saige Burchett went 2-for-2 with a double and Jersey Beachy went 2-for-2. Ella McNamee took the loss, giving up 11 earned runs on 13 hits.

"We need to be more consistent in every phase of the game," Mount Pleasant head coach Michael Beason said. "I saw flashes at times. Proud of the effort and fight given by the team."

This article originally appeared on The Hawk Eye: Three pitchers combine for no-hitter as Notre Dame tops Danville in South Division baseball