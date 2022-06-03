Williamson youth robotics teams win big at world championships

Building and maneuvering robots might seem like science fiction, but it's an everyday activity for some Williamson County students.

And they're pretty good at it.

Several local robotics teams competed at this year's VEX Robotics World Championships in Dallas.

School-affiliated teams from Ravenwood High and Brentwood Academy left the event with big awards. So did a team from Robotix Institute, an extracurricular team — despite being a first-time contender and one of the youngest groups to compete from Tennessee.

Iron Eagles win big

Brentwood Academy has sent its Iron Eagles to the world championships for nine seasons. This year, Brentwood sent eight teams to the event, the largest for a Tennessee school.

Classmates Tate Cho and Patrick Melton are two of dozens of students that dedicated free time to Brentwood Academy's robotics program and competed against hundreds of teams in Dallas, all of whom were tasked with a game titled "Tipping Point." In the competition, a robot was required to swiftly gather rings and deposit them to tip a scale.

Two of Brentwood Academy's teams won major awards, including the "Inspire" award at the middle school level and "Innovate" award at the high school level.

"It says we have a really good engineering notebook, we did well in our interviews, our build is stable and we did well competitively," said Cho, a rising junior. "It's kind of like an overall award and we're really happy about it."

After graduating this spring from Brentwood Academy, Melton is preparing for his next assignment: the United States Naval Academy. He said his participation in Brentwood Academy's robotics program inspired him to major in mechanical engineering.

But that's not his only takeaway.

"There's always the physical stuff," he said. "There's the programming, the driving, the building, but you're also learning super important soft skills."

"(Students) might not go on to do engineering later in life, but they are going to be able to use those skills."

Cho hopes to pursue the arts in college. But the two-time worlds attendee and four-time qualifier worked hard this year as the team's project manager, managing every detail of a thick engineering notebook.

"You do learn to become really handy, but I've also developed great relationships," she said. "I mean, we spend 10 hours a week in the lab all together, so it's been incredible beneficial."

IT director Chris Allen, who a decade ago founded the program, has watched it transform into a popular and competitive activity for students.

"This is the most rewarding thing I've done professionally," Allen said. "To work with the kids and see them from sixth grade all the way through college and get out into the workforce... building those lifelong relationships and supporting their futures is I think the biggest takeaway for me."

A young but mighty team

In nearby Franklin, a young team of five met weekly after school — sometimes working as much as a part-time job — to qualify for the Dallas competition where they eventually placed eighth in their division among over 70 teams.

Two eight graders, two sixth graders and one fourth grader from various Williamson County public schools, including Brentwood Middle, Woodland Middle, and Clovercroft Elementary united last fall to create the team.

"It's hard to find the words, but overall it's just a lot of fun," team member and rising eighth grader Vihaan Bussa said, reflecting on his first trip to the world championships.

Most had been interested in robotics and learned to code from a young age. They already knew several coding languages, but wanted to improve through competition and collaboration.

"It can be stressful competition, but coming here every single week and hanging out with my friends while working on this robot and driving, coding, building it," Bussa said. "You get to learn a lot around teamwork and cooperation."

Adarsh Raveendran founded Robotix Institute, which hosts the group. While managing its seasonal programming, Raveendran helped lead the students alongside theirparents.

He considers the working dynamic of his path to VEX a creative process.

"What we've seen here is that if you provide them with the right tools and education and a place where they can start thinking about this stuff, they actually can come up with solutions without adults being involved," Raveendran said.

"They are that smart."

