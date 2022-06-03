ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington Public Library aims to combat the summer slide with revamped reading program

By Laigha Anderson, The Hawk Eye
 4 days ago
The Burlington Public Library wants to try a new approach to its annual Summer Reading program.

The program is not due to start up for a few more days, but the library has already seen a lot of interest.

“We are about two weeks into registration for summer reading and we already have about 300 registered,” said Brittney Jacobs, who coordinates the program.

The goal of Summer Reading programs is to target students in communities that are more likely to lose skills they were taught in the spring due to lack of learning. Jacobs said research shows that the average teacher spends three weeks reteaching what was meant to be learned in the previous year. The largest loss of learning occurs in minority communities.

In prior years, the program focused on requiring children to read specific amounts to earn prizes, whether a set amount of time spent reading or the number of pages read.

But this year, Jacob said, the library just once kids to focus on reading, whether they do it for five minutes or for a good portion of the day. Instead, the reading program will ask participants to simply read a certain number of days per week.

Children will earn prizes for their reading, while adults who participate are entered into drawings for gift cards.

Regardless of age, participants are asked to read five days per week. Those joining late can earn prizes for weeks they missed, but prizes cannot be collected early.

By not focusing on a page- or minutes-based program, the hope is that it will more effectively make summer reading something that students, and adults, want to pursue.

In addition to the reading program, the library plans to host more than 90 free events this summer, most for children but many for adults as well.

Jacobs announced that the Burlington Public Library will bring back its First Friday program, which occurs the first Friday of each month and is geared toward adults.

The first such event will take place at 10 a.m. today, when local historian Russ Fry will discuss the issue of whether Chief Blackhawk's remains are in the University of Iowa's custody.

The reading program isn't the only free program Burlington Urban Service offers free rides to those 17 and younger during the summer months. BUS can pick children up from anywhere in the Burlington area and can take them anywhere within the Burlington area for free.

