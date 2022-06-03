ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Vanderbilt baseball vs. San Diego in NCAA Corvallis Regional opener: Live score updates

By Aria Gerson, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z9hgL_0fzHIKFw00

CORVALLIS, Ore. — For the first time in four years, Vanderbilt baseball isn't starting off June at home. The Commodores last went on the road for a regional to Clemson in 2018.

In the Corvallis Regional , Vanderbilt (36-21) will first face San Diego (36-18) on Friday. ( TV: 3 p.m. CT, ESPNU ) The Toreros are a frequent early-season opponent for the Commodores; the two teams have played 13 times since 2006, though none since Vanderbilt took two out of three to open the 2017 season.

San Diego will be starting left-hander Brycen Mautz. (9-2, 4.09 ERA). Tim Corbin said on the Greg Pogue and Jon Burton Show that "Carter (Holton) and (Chris) McElvain will start, we'll go TBA after that," though he did not specify if he meant the two would start in that order. If Holton starts Friday as expected, he will be the first true freshman to start a regional

The winner of Friday's game will advance to face the Oregon State/New Mexico State winner on Saturday. The two losers will then face off in an elimination game.

BACKYARD COMPETITOR: How Devin Futrell's rise to Vanderbilt baseball began as a backyard ace

STORYLINES: Why Vanderbilt baseball will — and won’t — win Corvallis NCAA Regional

COACHING SALARIES: SEC baseball: Who is league's highest-paid coach? Who makes the least? A look at all 14 salaries

Vanderbilt baseball vs. San Diego in NCAA Corvallis regional: Live score updates

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson .

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vanderbilt baseball vs. San Diego in NCAA Corvallis Regional opener: Live score updates

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon College Sports
Corvallis, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
Corvallis, OR
College Sports
City
Corvallis, OR
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Corbin
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
262K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy