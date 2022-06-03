How Tennessee Titans' Robert Woods is approaching ACL rehab, relationship with Ryan Tannehill

New Tennessee Titans receiver Robert Woods believes he’s at a “really good pace” with his rehab from a knee injury that shortened his 2021 season.

The nine-year veteran, acquired in a March trade with the Los Angeles Rams, tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in November but has been practicing in voluntary organized team activities with the Titans. Though he’s limited and wearing a knee brace, Woods has been participating in most individual and team periods.

With A.J. Brown traded, the Titans will be banking on his health – and production – in 2022. The former Buffalo Bills second-round pick is expected to be Tennessee’s No. 1 receiver.

“I’m just trying to get back to playing at a high level, being able to be out here,” Woods said Wednesday. “Being able to run on the side with (strength and conditioning coach Frank Piraino) and seeing certain speeds that I’m hitting. Being able to trust my knee on some cuts with (wide receivers coach Rob Moore). I think I’m on a really good pace. Being able to do some training on my own and really just being confident with where I’m at and being prepared and ready.”

“Obviously, we don’t know how long it could take or what could come up,” Woods continued, “but I’ll say right now we’re all on pace and doing really good to be ready for (training camp). Just trying to be my best me and be ready when I can and whenever they need me on the field, be at my best when I’m out there.”

Woods’ availability in the offseason program has allowed him to build early chemistry with Ryan Tannehill. The veteran receiver praised the leadership his new quarterback has displayed, saying that there’s “no time off” with Tannehill, who’s constantly communicating with his receivers.

“I don’t want to say he’s interrupting coaches in meetings, but he’s throwing in his two cents and what he expects from the receiver and where he wants us to be,” Woods said. “Just being able to pick his brain and being able to have that conversation in between plays, in between reps, in between meetings, in between walking to a different meeting, I think that’s really good for a quarterback because the more you know about him, the more you know what he’s thinking.”

Woods said Titans' first-round draft pick Treylon Burks is constantly challenged in meeting rooms with questions. The former Arkansas receiver has drawn headlines for being unable to work full practices .

“It’s a lot of learning, a lot of studying and that’s what I tell him,” Woods said. “Just make sure you just stay in your book, play fast. You’re going to make mistakes. As long as you make them full speed, we just need you going.”

“My competition was A.J. He got traded,” Woods added. “Now, my competition is Treylon and all these other receivers. We need to compete. I know I’m a veteran and he’s a rookie, but it’s like I need him to compete with me so I can better myself and everybody. That’s how you really become good. It’s a competition all around and at every position and that’s how you keep guys playing at an elite level. You don’t want guys to get complacent and comfortable.”

Ben Arthur covers the Tennessee Titans for The USA TODAY Network. Contact him at barthur@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @benyarthur.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: How Tennessee Titans' Robert Woods is approaching ACL rehab, relationship with Ryan Tannehill