ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Post-Crescent

The Buzz: Seth’s Coffee to open third location, in former All Seasons Coffeehouse building in Grand Chute

By Brad Star, Appleton Post-Crescent
The Post-Crescent
The Post-Crescent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZT5XK_0fzHIHbl00

GRAND CHUTE – One of the Fox Cities’ favorite coffee shops is expanding.

Seth’s Coffee will take over the former All Seasons Coffeehouse space at 1390 Popp Lane later this summer. All Seasons, which opened in 2013, closed late last summer.

It’ll be the third location for Seth’s Coffee, which has its flagship shop at 106 E. Main St. in downtown Little Chute, as well as a drive-thru-only location at 323 E. Washington St. in downtown Appleton.

Owner Seth Lenz is looking forward to revitalizing a space that has become synonymous with coffee over the past decade. Lenz and his family were frequent customers at All Seasons and became good friends with All Seasons owners Liz and Andrew Stuck.

“I feel like I just want to honor what (All Seasons) established,” Lenz told The Post-Crescent. “I just appreciate that they’ll allow us to come in and be in that space and make it our own.”

Lenz also noted that Grand Chute has lacked a local coffee presence since All Seasons closed.

“We’ll hopefully continue the tradition of bringing a great bakery and coffee to this area, which is quite void of coffee, outside of chain stuff,” he said. “We’re excited and we feel really honored.”

Seth’s Coffee anticipates that the drive-thru portion of the Grand Chute location will be open by the end of the summer. It’ll operate as drive-thru only for its first few months of business before opening its dining room sometime this fall or winter.

“That’ll give us some more time to do a little bit of updating and renovating, making it our own space for the inside dining area,” Lenz said.

In the meantime, you can visit Lenz’s other two locations. Seth’s Coffee & Bake Shop in Little Chute is open 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, while Seth’s Drive Thru in Appleton is open 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Call 920-687-6551 or visit sethscoffee.com for more information.

Contact Brad Star at bstar@postcrescent.com. Follow him on Twitter at @byBradStar.

Comments / 0

Related
wearegreenbay.com

New cafe opens in Sturgeon Bay, searches for workers

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Door County has a new cafe in the area, serving some sweet treats and savory sides while on the lookout for more employees. According to a Facebook post, Bluefront Cafe opened on Tuesday, June 7. The store reports it will operate Tuesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
STURGEON BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Plans Unveiled For Malt City Brewfest in Manitowoc

A major event to honor Manitowoc’s direct connection to craft brewing is being planned this summer on the city’s waterfront. Ron Schroder, Director of Marketing for Briess Malt & Ingredients Company, tells Seehafer News that Malt City Brewfest is scheduled for Saturday, July 23rd from 2:00 until 5:30 p.m. at Riverfront Park, across from the library.
MANITOWOC, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffeehouse#Coffee Shops#Food Drink#Restaurants#The Fox Cities#All Seasons#The Post Crescent
wearegreenbay.com

Cheeseheads unite: the Great Wisconsin Cheese Festival begins in Little Chute

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Hardly anything is more synonymous with Wisconsin than cheese. So what better time for a cheese festival than during National Dairy Month. In June, the first weekend brings Little Chute’s 34th annual Great Wisconsin Cheese Festival. The festival will be held right along the Fox River at Doyle Park in Little Chute, from June 3-5.
wisfarmer.com

Viergutz family opens farm gate for Shawano Co. Brunch on the Farm

The Shawano County Brunch-on-the-Farm has been a local tradition for more than 35 years. Each year upwards of 4,000 people enjoy a country-style brunch while experiencing a modern dairy farm and learning about agriculture. This year’s event will be held June 26 at Triple D Dairy LLC, N12098 County Road...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
wausautimes.com

SC Swiderski to hold groundbreaking ceremony, anniversary celebration

ROTHSCHILD — SC Swiderski LLC will hold a groundbreaking ceremony at 11:30 a.m. on June 7 to celebrate a pair of major milestones for the company. The event will mark the start of the SCS Rothschild project and honor the company’s 30th anniversary and will be held at 10101 Calumet Street in Rothschild, behind the Cedar Creek Mall.
ROTHSCHILD, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Sweet, cuddly Sarika is ready for a forever home from the Oshkosh Humane Society

(WFRV) – Sarika is a petite little 2-year-old girl weighing only 8 pounds. She has beautiful long fluffy fur and likes to be brushed. She can be playful and may do well with another laid-back cat in the home. She loves playing with little yellow nerf balls and sometimes will play fetch with them. She also enjoys a good scratch on her scratching post. She did well in her previous home young children. Sarika is on a special food and although it costs a bit more than regular food, one bag can last 3 months or more. Potential adopters for Sarika will take her home “foster to adopt” to make sure Sarika is a good fit for them and their family. OAHS adoption staff can answer all the questions someone may have about Sarika and her needs. Sarika is a very sweet cat and loves to be pet. We hope there is someone willing to give this pretty girl a forever home.
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Small Town Wisconsin’ Film hits theaters this Friday

(WFRV) – Independent film ‘Small Town Wisconsin’ hits theaters locally this Friday. The film’s Director, Niels Mueller spoke to Local 5 Live with more on the film, shooting it locally and how it has made a name in the film festival scene. See the trailer for...
GREEN BAY, WI
travelawaits.com

The Delicious Experience In Door County, Wisconsin Not To Miss

Tell me, if you witnessed the scene above, would you:. Grab a quick photo and then get ready for some good eating?. If you are in Door County, Wisconsin, the answer to the question is option 3. Door County is a 70-mile-long peninsula in northeastern Wisconsin between the bay of...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Go Valley Kids

Ride the Downtown Appleton Trolley – Free!

Enjoy Northeast Wisconsin with family and friends this summer! Find 250+ more things to do with our Ultimate Summer Bucket List!. There is no better way to explore than with a scenic ride on the Downtown Appleton Trolley! The trolley makes a complete loop of downtown and the riverfront every 30 minutes with scheduled stops along the route.
APPLETON, WI
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Wildlife Officials Looking for a Black Bear in Wausau

(Terry Bell, WRN) Wisconsin wildlife officials are on the lookout for a black bear in Wausau. A black bear was spotted on a home security camera in Wausau Thursday morning. Kids at a nearby elementary school were kept inside as a precaution. Black bear attacks on humans are extremely rare;...
WAUSAU, WI
whby.com

Gas prices rise significantly in Northeast Wisconsin

Gas prices rise significantly in Northeast Wisconsin. The latest survey by GasBuddy shows the average in Appleton at $4.56 per gallon. That’s an increase of 35 cents from last week. The average in Green Bay rose 41 cents to $4.78 per gallon. That’s 70 cents more than the average...
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Deadly house fires in Fox Valley

The ACLU filed a federal complaint against the Oshkosh Area School District claiming "pervasive discrimination" against black students. In all new construction of multi-family dwellings, like apartment buildings, residential sprinkler systems are now required by law. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Regrowing hair. Updated: 5 hours ago. Are bird flu numbers growing?...
OSHKOSH, WI
spectrumnews1.com

June marks the return of local dairy breakfasts across Wisconsin

HORICON, Wis. — Farmers in Dodge County spent Sunday morning flipping hundreds of pancakes, scrambling eggs and frying cheese curds for the 42nd annual Dairy Brunch. Marshall Angst brought his wife, Haley and son, Sully. “Good food, good company, get out and see a different farm and some equipment...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Two Men Arrested for Stealing Over $19,000 in Steel From Local Business

Two men have been arrested in Manitowoc after reportedly taking a large amount of steel from a local company. Officers were first called to Spartech Polycom on April 29th when roughly $8,700 worth of stainless steel elbows were taken. Then, on June 1st, another $10,800 worth of steel pipes were...
MANITOWOC, WI
The Post-Crescent

The Post-Crescent

1K+
Followers
678
Post
275K+
Views
ABOUT

Appleton Wisconsin News - postcrescent.com is the home page of Appleton Wisconsin with in depth and updated Appleton local news.

 http://postcrescent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy