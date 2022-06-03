ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton retitles position rather than hire climate specialist as recommended by task force

By Duke Behnke, Appleton Post-Crescent
 4 days ago
Reader question: Back in January, The Post-Crescent reported that a city task force wanted Appleton to hire a climate specialist. A 68-page action plan also was submitted for consideration. What has been the response?

Answer: The most definitive action taken to date occurred in March, when Appleton retitled Steve Schrage's position from facilities project manager to project and resiliency manager.

The Task Force on Resiliency, Climate Mitigation and Adaptation had recommended the city hire a climate resiliency specialist, but Mayor Jake Woodford said he has no plans to add staff for that purpose.

"Retitling Steve's position and providing a little bit more empowerment within his role to do this work was our response to the recommendation," Woodford said.

Israel Del Toro served on the task force before he was elected to the Common Council. He said retitling Schrage's position was a step in the right direction. Whether it proves sufficient remains to be seen, he said.

"I'm happy to give this a trial period for a year or two, but we should definitely reevaluate at that point to see if the recommendations of the task force are being taken seriously and if this is actually the right title and the right position for doing it," Del Toro said.

Schrage has certifications in energy efficiency, renewable energy and sustainable development. He will serve as an adviser or consultant to department directors as the city works toward reducing its carbon footprint.

"I am looking forward to serving the community in my new role," Schrage said. "Sustainability, efficiency and conservation have been passions of mine for many years and have been a driving force throughout my professional career."

Schrage is researching the creation of a climate change commission, which is another recommendation of the task force. Woodford expects a recommendation will be brought forward for consideration this summer.

Dean Gazza, Appleton's director of parks, recreation and facilities management, said some of the recommendations developed by the task force already have been implemented, such as converting city streetlights to LED or adding solar panels and geothermal systems to city facilities.

Other recommendations need to be analyzed and weighed against city priorities.

"With limited resources, we can't do everything," Gazza said. "Sometimes some of the recommendations for sustainability are just not cost-effective or maybe they're not the most impactful."

The city, for example, has no electric vehicles, and there's no immediate push to purchase them. Gazza said there's more involved than just a higher sticker price. "All of your electrical panels, your meters, everything's got to be upgraded," he said.

Appleton has a goal of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Post-Crescent reporter Duke Behnke answers your questions about local government. Send questions to dbehnke@gannett.com or call him at 920-993-7176.

