Fort Collins drivers are relying on old, new habits to get through high gas prices

Let's circle back to some questions we have asked about people's pocketbooks.

We put this to our readers a couple weeks ago: Has $4 per gallon gas changed how you commute and shop, or are you absorbing the cost?

"Are you doing anything different to save money in the short and long term?" we asked. "Considering a more fuel-efficient vehicle or carpooling? Or are you just enduring one expensive fuel-up at a time?"

Long-held habits seem to be helping bottom lines now.

"I came of driving age in the 1970s gas crisis when my parents instituted a schedule of driving only when consolidating multiple trips," Margaret H. said. "My parents are long gone but I have always stuck to that habit. Odd, what you carry over from the wonder years."

Having made a decision long ago to rely less on having a vehicle is helping Meg D. now.

"When we moved to Fort Collins in 2001, we deliberately paid a little more to buy a house in a walkable neighborhood. We walk or bike as often as possible," she said. "So though I do use a car, I generally only have to fill it up with gas every month or so. Which means that so far, at least, the change in gas prices has had very little effect to our budget or habits."

Here's an idea for establishing a new habit, from Jacob Z.:

"I decided to set my speed limit at 55 mph, even if the posted limit was higher. My miles-per-gallon rate dramatically increased. I spend less per month on gasoline now than I did before the price increase without changing the number of miles I drive."

Robert S. purchased a new electric vehicle: "I parked my Toyota Tundra, which was giving me 15 mph, for when I needed a truck. I bought a Nissan Leaf S 40kwh full electric for $27,000 ($2,500 Colorado tax credit and $7,500 federal tax credit) and financed the balance at 0.9%. The money I don't spend on gas for my truck more than covers my new car payment. I have solar, so my car runs on sunshine. I love my big truck, but this zippy electric car is awesome."

But such an opportunity is not available to many: "The initial cost of an EV/hybrid is well beyond my means," Fred C. said.

Fortunately for some, and perhaps surprisingly, these higher prices aren't necessarily impactful for all:

"My consumption of gas is completely price inelastic. And I buy the highest octane ultra premium. I don't think I could even tell you the price per gallon of gas anytime I buy it," David T. said.

"I'm very lucky. $4-plus-per-gallon gas has not changed my life at all. I'm retired, so there's no commute," Bill F. said. "All of my shopping needs are nearby, within two miles at most. I take advantage of the King Soopers gas discount, fill my tank once a month and even then, it's usually still a quarter or so full."

Free lunches still must be paid for

It's been a few weeks since we asked you: Who should pay for school lunches in Colorado? Students or our state's richest residents?

We asked that question because of a ballot measure coming in November that will decide if some income tax deductions for the state's highest earners will be eliminated to pay for the cost of providing free lunches to every student.

The deductions affect individuals making more than $300,000 per year and couples making more than $600,000.

Harry S., who himself qualified for reduced-price school lunch as a child, has mixed feelings and shared his thought process:

"This one sort of hits home. My dad died when I was in high school. The loss of his income, despite my mother, brother and I all working caused us to qualify for the reduced lunch program. ... Due to that experience, I tend to be very supportive of the whole free/reduced school lunch program. But I'm not so sure an income of $300,000 a year is all that wealthy anymore. That is not the income of a superstar, professional athlete or business tycoon. That is the salary of hardworking, highly educated professionals. People who are shopping beside you at Safeway and Target. Not people who have an army of assistants to take care of their mundane tasks. Someone with that income can buy a house that costs up to $1 million. Although that sounds like a lot, in Fort Collins, that will buy a nice, four-bedroom house in a subdivision. Not a mansion on a huge estate. In Boulder that will buy a 50-year-old, three-bedroom house that will likely need some updating. ... After this bit of research, I'm thinking that we have a really good program that provides free food to the children who need it and very low-cost food to all school children. I enjoy comfort and financial security now, but I've also been poor. Looking at this issue from both sides, I don't see a need for this."

Higher earners may have greater obligations, Margaret H. said: "Who can know what anyone’s financial obligations are at any income level? Perhaps the rich have no K-12 student children but are paying for two college educations or are paying nursing home fees for elderly parents. None of those expenses are tax deductible that would reflect the reduction of someone’s rich income. Don’t assume the rich have any less financial obligations or make zero otherwise charitable contributions."

To give some perspective on incomes in Colorado, the median household income is $75,000 according to the U.S. Census Bureau, meaning half of households make more than that, and half make less. Just less than 3% of Colorado's workforce make at least $200,000.

A general opposition to paying higher taxes is a consideration for some. "Since school lunches are so affordable, students should pay for their lunch. No more taxes!" Amy D. said.

Victor H. said free lunches "should be based on need."

But the idea has supporters:

"That sounds like a good use of a tax on the wealthiest among us!" Kristin A. said. "I know other cities around the country offer free lunch to all public school students. It can actually be much more efficient and cost-saving to offer it to everyone. It reduces the administrative burden of figuring out who wouldn't be able to afford lunch otherwise. It also reduces stigma around free lunch for other students."

"I will gladly support a free lunch program for school children, provided the meals are healthy and not purchased from a fast food franchise," said Debora F.

Comments are still open on both of these questions. We welcome additional perspectives.

