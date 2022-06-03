ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

'Decades in the making': Gaps along Poudre River Trail nearing completion

By Sady Swanson, Fort Collins Coloradoan
The Coloradoan
The Coloradoan
 4 days ago

It's been nearly 40 years in the making, but the Poudre River Trail is nearing completion.

The more than 40-mile-long trail stretches from Bellvue to Greeley , with a few final gaps in the system in Fort Collins and on the east side of Interstate 25 set to be completed by early 2023.

Larimer County, Fort Collins, Timnath, Windsor and the Colorado Department of Transportation were collectively awarded about $2 million from a Great Outdoors Colorado grant in 2019 to complete the outstanding segments of the Poudre River Trail, Fort Collins Senior Planner Kyle Lambrecht said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dgXG3_0fzHIExa00

A recent $250,000 grant from Colorado Parks and Wildlife awarded to Larimer County and the town of Timnath secured the remaining funds needed to build a 1-mile trail segment connecting Windsor and Timnath along the Poudre River Trail. Timnath will pay an additional $290,000 for this segment, with $160,000 coming from the 2019 grant, town Community Development Director Matthew Blakely said.

New Poudre River Trail segment to connect Windsor, Timnath

The new trail segment will connect Kyger Open Space in Windsor with the Poudre River Trail system in Timnath, completing most of the trail system on the east side of Interstate 25, Larimer County Planning and Natural Resource Specialist Zac Wiebe said.

"It's been decades in the making, and we're really excited to see the completion date in the near future," Wiebe said.

The alignment of the Poudre River Trail through Timnath will be a combination of existing and new trails, Blakely said.

How we got here: Poudre River Trail provides a strip of paradise from Bellvue to Greeley

Connecting the east and west segments of the Poudre River Trail will likely happen in 2023 with the completion of a new trail segment from the Colorado State University Environmental Learning Center to Arapahoe Bend Natural Area and out almost to Interstate 25, Lambrecht said, connecting the city's existing trail system to Timnath on the east side of I-25.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cr3kX_0fzHIExa00

Final Poudre River Trail connection expects to be completed by 2023

The $2.3 million to $2.7 million trail segment is set to be completed sometime next year, but discussion with the landowners along the trail's path are ongoing, which could affect the project's timeline, Lambrecht said.

Fort Collins was awarded about $1 million from the 2019 GOCO grant to finish building trail segments in city limits, Lambrecht said.

"Needless to say, the city is grateful for the collaboration with our regional partners and developers in creating the existing Poudre Trail system both in Fort Collins and the region," Lambrecht said in an email. "We are also excited to continue these partnerships to construct the remaining segments; completing a regionally significant trail system that connects the community to the outdoors."

The final connection of the trail's east and west segments will be completed as part of the I-25 Express Lane project, Wiebe said, which includes replacing a bridge along the trail and building an underpass to accommodate the trail. This piece will also likely be complete sometime in 2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13AHpO_0fzHIExa00

Coloradoan reporter Miles Blumhardt contributed to this report.

Sady Swanson covers public safety, criminal justice, Larimer County government and more throughout Northern Colorado. You can send your story ideas to her at sswanson@coloradoan.com or on Twitter at @sadyswan. Support her work and that of other Coloradoan journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: 'Decades in the making': Gaps along Poudre River Trail nearing completion

Comments / 0

Related
KKTV

First Buc-ee’s location to break ground in Colorado Tuesday

JOHNSTOWN, Colo. (KKTV) - The first ever Buc-ee’s travel center location in Colorado will break ground on Tuesday. This location will be in Johnstown, Colorado. This location will be around 74,000 square feet with 116 fueling positions, with thousands of snack, meal and drink options for travelers. Officials say this Buc-ee’s will bring 175 new, permanent, full-time jobs to the area.
JOHNSTOWN, CO
aboutboulder.com

Boulder County’s Moose Population is Thriving – Best Places to View Them

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Colorado now has nearly 3,000 moose, and the moose population in Boulder County is thriving.” I think moose took off in the county once they got here,” said Dave Hoerath, a wildlife biologist with Boulder County Parks & Open Space, “because we have some very good habitat in the high country: willows and bottoms in the City of Boulder Watershed lands, as well as some of the alpine meadows in the Indian Peaks Wilderness.” Given our desirable moose habitat, where might you find them in Boulder County’s open spaces? While moose can be seen almost anywhere in Boulder County, the majority of sightings occur at Mud Lake and Caribou Ranch Open Space near Nederland, and they are also frequently reported at the Forestry Sort Yards and Reynolds Ranch.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
99.9 KEKB

Colorado’s Trail Ridge Road is Now Open for the 2022 Season

One of the key factors to welcome the season of summer to Colorado is when Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park opens for the season. Friday, May 27, Estes Park Tail Gazette has announced the opening of Trail Ridge Road. The highest point of Trail Ridge Road reaches an elevation of 12,183 feet above sea level and is one of the most exciting roads to drive in all of North America.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Collins, CO
City
Colorado City, CO
City
Timnath, CO
Larimer County, CO
Lifestyle
City
Windsor, CO
City
Bellvue, CO
Fort Collins, CO
Lifestyle
Fort Collins, CO
Government
Larimer County, CO
Government
County
Larimer County, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Watch Out for Wolves in RINO, North of Denver

Throughout the month of June, there will be a series of events in RINO, north of Lodo in Denver, to support the return of the gray wolf in Colorado: Live music on June 24 by the local band, Lost Walks; an educational event on June 9 at the Patagonia store; a mural dedication on June 18; a wolf brewery passport, and more.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado State University#Long Trail#Great Outdoors Colorado#Community Development
1230 ESPN

This $4 Million Loveland Home Has One Epic Barn

As you have seen from previous real estate articles from us before, there are certain rooms in homes that are the main conversation piece of the property. This Loveland home is no different. However, the big feature of this home isn't in the home. It's the barn. This home is...
LOVELAND, CO
CBS Denver

Missing Tuber Found After Hours-Long Search Of Poudre River

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– A missing tuber was located Saturday night after an hours-long search of the Poudre River in Fort Collins. Fort Collins police, Poudre Fire Authority and Larimer County search crews searched the river and the shoreline starting about 4 p.m. Saturday. (credit: Poudre Fire Authority) After over 2 hours of searching along the shore and from the air with a drone, crews transitioned to a land-focused search. (credit: Poudre Fire Authority) The man was found safe shortly after 8 p.m. (credit: Poudre Fire Authority) Firefighters said now is a dangerous time to float the river as snowmelt makes the river deeper, faster and colder.
FORT COLLINS, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Severe Thunderstorms Possible On Tuesday

DENVER (CBS4) – Severe thunderstorms are not likely along the Front Range Tuesday afternoon, but thunderstorms on the Eastern Plains could produce large hail and damaging wind. Most weather models agree thunderstorms will develop in Colorado between 2-8 p.m. and stay mostly east of the I-25 urban corridor. The storms that move across the plains will be capable of producing frequent lightning, very large hail up to 2 inches in diameter, and wind gusts up to 70 mph. (source: CBS) The highest threat for severe storms is in the far northeast corner of the state including areas like Julesburg and Holyoke. That region...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Inside the Firm Podcast

Severance, Colorado’s Newest Landmark To-Be is a Beer-Drinker’s Heaven

“G5 Brews” is a brewery and taphouse that is on the path to become a destination spot for the Town of Severance and northern Colorado as a whole. Situated directly across the street from the original and renowned family-friendly G5 Brewpub, the 21+ taphouse boasts a 22-foot long cantilevered event space that beckons passing pedestrians and drivers to make a stop for a beer, or a few…
SEVERANCE, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Arapahoe, Baca, Bent, Cheyenne, Crowley, Denver by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 14:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-07 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Arapahoe; Baca; Bent; Cheyenne; Crowley; Denver; Douglas; El Paso; Elbert; Huerfano; Kiowa; Kit Carson; Las Animas; Lincoln; Logan; Morgan; Otero; Phillips; Prowers; Pueblo; Sedgwick; Teller; Washington; Weld; Yuma SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 322 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS CO . COLORADO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS ARAPAHOE BACA BENT CHEYENNE CROWLEY DENVER DOUGLAS ELBERT EL PASO HUERFANO KIOWA KIT CARSON LAS ANIMAS LINCOLN LOGAN MORGAN OTERO PHILLIPS PROWERS PUEBLO SEDGWICK TELLER WASHINGTON WELD YUMA
DENVER, CO
The Coloradoan

The Coloradoan

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
213K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Fort Collins and Northern Colorado through news, community events, entertainment and classifieds.

 http://coloradoan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy