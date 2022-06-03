What's next for Fort Collins' city manager search? We might find out next week

Fort Collins City Council might resolve some of the uncertainty around its ongoing city manager search next week after a suspension of the search left council with one finalist.

The schedule for Tuesday's council meeting includes an executive session to conduct midyear performance reviews of Fort Collins' chief judge, city attorney and interim City Manager Kelly DiMartino, who's the sole remaining city manager finalist. That executive session will be followed by another closed-door session to discuss next steps for city manager recruitment.

The final item on the June 7 agenda is a resolution to select a city manager finalist and designate two council members to work with staff on an associated employment agreement. Council could adopt that resolution, naming DiMartino as their pick for city manager; or they could call for more applications or take no action.

Council voted unanimously on March 29 to suspend the city manager search for up to three months. The suspension, which followed hours of discussion in executive session, took onlookers by surprise. Council had just wrapped up several days of in-person interviews and public-facing events with the five finalists for the job.

In the days following the suspension, three finalists dropped out. A fourth finalist withdrew from consideration in late April, leaving DiMartino as the last finalist standing. DiMartino has now served as interim city manager for about nine months.

Council members were reluctant to discuss their precise reasoning for suspending the search, but several said that no clear favorite had emerged over the course of deliberation. Several council members also suggested they'd be watching DiMartino closely in the coming months.

DiMartino has carried out several structural and staffing changes to city management since she had an interim performance review with council in April. She named Tyler Marr, formerly the city's assistant city manager overseeing information and employee services, as interim deputy city manager. She recently hired Rupa Venkatesh, who served as assistant to the city manager of Northglenn, as the city's new assistant city manager. Venkatesh starts June 13 and will take over for deputy city manager Kyle Stannert when he leaves his position this month to become city manager of Bothell, Washington.

If DiMartino is named city manager, the city will do a nationwide search for a permanent deputy city manager. If she isn't, she'll be able to return to her previous role as deputy city manager.

Editor's note: This story contains a correction. The original version misstated Tyler Marr's former title. He was assistant city manager overseeing information and employee services.

