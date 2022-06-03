ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Intense love of music is key for Boca family with piano-playing sisters

By Faran Fagen
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 4 days ago
Boca Raton mom Sapphira Edgarde loves how the piano has struck a chord in the hearts of her two daughters.

“I love when I can hear their expressiveness in their playing — like I can feel how they feel the music — that they're not just playing the notes but have a connection to the music,” Edgarde said. “And I love that I don't have to ask them to practice.”

In fact, 9-year-old Julia and 7-year-old Daphne Edgarde have been playing only three years and have already logged 500 practices each.

“I love watching my hands move across the keyboard. I like playing chords, and I love hearing my sister play,” Julia said.

The Donna Klein Jewish Academy students were introduced to the piano through "Meet the Orchestra," an outreach program of The Symphonia of Boca Raton.

The sisters attended a rehearsal and also got to interact with the musicians and their instruments. The experience left an indelible impression on the girls.

Last year, the two combined their newfound love of classical music with their love of giving back (they are active in their school’s Philanthropy for Kids in Action program), and created "Pennies for Piano," a virtual recital for friends and family that raised more than $500 for The Symphonia and the International Alliance for Women in Music.

“The Symphonia makes me want to continue playing because I did a mitzvah,” Daphne said.

This spring, the girls were invited backstage during The Symphonia’s season finale performance, "Poetic Mysteries," to meet featured piano soloist Lindsay Garritson and principal conductor Alastair Willis.

The Edgarde sisters said they were inspired by a number of classical composers, and Willis challenged them to continue practicing every day, which the girls happily agreed to. Garritson then wrote personal notes of inspiration to each girl in their prized classical musician autograph book.

“When the girls shared their favorite composition they like to perform (Julia’s favorite is Mozart’s Piano Sonata No. 16 in C Major K545, and Daphne’s favorite is Chopin’s Nocturne Op. 9 No. 2), we were wildly impressed,” Willis said. “To be so committed to something at such a young age was quite inspirational to see. This won’t be the last time we hear from Julia and Daphne, I’m confident.”

Julia drank in the performance details, including the absence of the conductor's baton.

“That was interesting to me because I have never seen that before,” she said. “I also liked seeing the pianist's hands up close when she performed.”

Daphne said the introductions before the concert helped make the performances onstage “more enjoyable.”

The sisters grew up in a home filled with instruments, including drums, tambourines, xylophones and keyboards. They prefer making music to screentime.

Their mother credits the girls' piano instructors, who have been “funny and loving teachers who have guided them and helped them grow,” she said.

Daphne says her goal is to "continue practicing piano for as many consecutive days as I can.”

Julia says she wants "to be able to look at a piece of music, play it a few times, and then put it away and be able to play it by heart... In 10 years, I see myself still having a love of the piano and classical music and having practiced for over 4,000 days in a row.”

