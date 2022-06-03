'A journey through a mystery writer’s mind': Local author to discuss her creative process

MONMOUTH — Monmouth resident Susan Van Kirk, who taught English at Monmouth High School for 34 years, has authored eight books, including seven mysteries.

For her loyal readers, of which there are thousands, figuring out “Whodunit?” is a mystery topped only by “How do you do that?”

Van Kirk will attempt to answer the latter question at a meeting of Old Friends Talk Art at 10 a.m. June 8 in the gallery of the Buchanan Center for the Arts, located on the southwest quadrant of the Public Square in downtown Monmouth. The event, which will help the local author promote her latest work, Death in a Pale Hue, is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

“I’m going to take them on a journey through a mystery writer’s mind,” said Van Kirk, who moved to Monmouth in 1968 to take a position at MHS. “The biggest question I get is, ‘How do you do that?’”

Asked to provide one of the stops on the journey as a sneak preview, Van Kirk replied, “First, you have to come up with a ‘Spectacular Idea’ – that’s a capital ‘S’ and a capital ‘I.’ That is really hard. You have to have a ‘Spectacular Idea’ that will actually work from the beginning all the way to the end.”

And another tidbit: One might have thought that the extreme isolation of the first few months of the COVID pandemic would’ve been just what Van Kirk needed to crank out page after page of copy, but she found the opposite to be true.

“I didn’t get a lot of work done during that period,” she said. “I need people around to get the creative juices flowing.”

Old basements are scary

As it turned out, one of those people was Kristyne Gilbert, the executive director of the Buchanan Center.

“I was having trouble coming up with an idea,” said Van Kirk. “Kristyne showed me all around the back rooms (of the Buchanan Center). I thought, ‘This could be something.’ The basement is really scary. It makes me think of the space in the Edgar Allen Poe story The Cask of Amontillado. And the center features a weaver’s guild, a senior group, gallery talks, outreach programs, book signings, classes, plays and national juried exhibits. Lots of plot possibilities!”

Built in 1870 to house a mercantile, the structure was “an architectural marvel,” said Van Kirk. Its upstairs was also the first designated space for a people’s library in Illinois. But there’s also another word for buildings that date back a century and a half: “old.”

“The floors needed reinforcement and lifting,” said Van Kirk, who is one of the newest members of the Buchanan Center’s board of directors. “Kristyne found an Iowa company that specialized in old buildings, and they decided to raise the floors a fraction of an inch over eight weeks until each floor was six inches higher. They did this early in the morning so patrons could still visit the center. Miraculously, it worked in real life, and so it would work in my new book.”

An art center murder mystery

In Death in a Pale Hue, oil painter Jill Madison returns to the fictitious (and Monmouth-like) community of Apple Grove after working in the Chicago art scene. She takes a position at the art center, and “her first task is to make the new center safe,” said Van Kirk. “Like the executive director in real life, Jill hires a firm to begin in the basement. She hopes their plan to raise the floors will work. And therein lies the problem. It’s what they find in the basement.”

Death in a Pale Hue, which Van Kirk called “an art center murder mystery,” is the first of a series of three mysteries set in the center. She is under contract to complete the others in June of 2023 and 2024, and has already started the second book.

Previously, Van Kirk authored the five-book “Endurance Mysteries” series, as well as another mystery, A Death at Tippitt Pond. Her first book, published in 2010, was a series of non-fiction stories from her previous career, titled The Education of a Teacher: Including Dirty Books and Pointed Looks.

Gilbert knows some of the story behind Death in a Pale Hue, but she is also looking forward to hearing what Van Kirk has to say to her June 8 audience at the Buchanan Center.

“I’m afflicted with curiosity,” said Gilbert. “I’ve always had an appreciation of not just the end project, but what does it take for the artist to get there – the process. ... For me, she writes the type of book that I have to set aside for just the right time, because once I pick it up, I have a hard time putting it down.”

Van Kirk has a pair of book signings scheduled, although it’s unlikely that the Buchanan Center event will be one of them, since all she’s received from the publisher so far is an advance copy. But she expects to receive plenty of copies of Death in a Pale Hue by the time she’s featured at signing events on June 25 from 1-3 p.m. at the Wordsmith Bookshoppe in Galesburg and on July 1 from noon to 2 p.m. at Security Savings Bank in Monmouth.